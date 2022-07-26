This one is going to take a while to get used to.

The man known as “The Maniac” announced he would like to be addressed by a different name. Darius Leonard, All-Pro linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts, met with reporters at Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield, Ind. on Tuesday. The Colts will begin their fourth consecutive training camp tomorrow at Grand Park.

As Leonard spoke with the media, the linebacker stated that he would like to be addressed as Shaquille, his middle name, from this point forward. Leonard explained that he has been called Shaquille by his family since he was a kid, and only when he entered the NFL did people start addressing him by his first name, Darius.

When asked why he had not corrected this beforehand, Leonard talked about a conversation he had with Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss after he was drafted. The message for Leonard as a rookie was “eyes open, ears open, mouth shut.” Leonard did not want to create unneeded noise about his name as a rookie, so Darius stuck until today.

While it will take some time, Shaquille Leonard is here to stay and will continue to make plays for the Colts this fall.

But the major question on everyone’s minds heading into training camp is Leonard’s health. Leonard did not participate in OTAs this spring as he continued to deal with an ankle injury that plagued him all last season and a back injury that had flared up. Leonard underwent surgery on his back in June and is still recovering from the procedure.

The good news is that doctors feel like the back surgery should not only fix the back issue but help his ankle recover to 100%. Leonard had two discs in his back that were pushing down on various nerves, causing pain down his leg and a functioning issue with the ankle. While Leonard is not ready to put a date on his return, he is encouraged by the progress since the surgery.

© Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

“I’m not putting a timeline on it,” Leonard said. “I think the way I’m going now very happy with the way we’re going. I’m just going to take it day by day. Just hope for the best and just get ready to rock and roll whenever the opportunity comes and just take the field running.”

The expectation is that Leonard will be ready to go before the start of the regular season. Ideally, Leonard’s back would be healed before the end of training camp, but head coach Frank Reich is more concerned that he will be ready when the games count.

“Really, with Darius (Shaquille) at this point, and again, I don’t know the exact timetable on the return. My mind is saying, as long as he’s ready for the regular season,” Reich admitted. “Does he need to play in the preseason? Sure, it would be nice to play a little bit but if that doesn’t happen, not worried about it.”

Leonard was also asked about the additions to the Colts’ defense over the offseason. With Pro Bowlers Yannick Ngakoue and Stephon Gilmore now in the fold, the Colts could have their best defense in years. But even with the additions, the goal has always been to win the Super Bowl in Leonard’s eyes.

“The standard has always been the standard, it’s always been championship or bust,” Leonard explained. “So, I’m not going to say that the standard changed because in my mindset I want to win, and I want to win now, and its every single game that I want to win. So, when it comes down to the standard it’s the same thing.”

The Colts have very high aspirations for the 2022 season. For them to reach their goals, Shaquille Leonard will need to be at 100%, making plays all over the field. At the end of the day, whether it’s Darius or Shaquille, it’s the same #53 for the Colts.

