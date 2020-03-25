AllColts
Defensive Tackle Sheldon Day Coming Home

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day, shown in a 2019 game, has signed to join the Colts.Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports

INDIANAPOLIS — In another move to bolster the defensive line interior, the Indianapolis Colts have agreed to terms with free-agent defensive tackle Sheldon Day.

The Wednesday transaction was first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network and later confirmed by the Colts in a news release.

Day, an Indianapolis native who played the past three years with San Francisco after two with Jacksonville, will be reunited with former 49ers defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, whom the Colts acquired for their 2020 first-round draft choice.

Unlike the versatile Buckner, an All-Pro pass rusher who is solid against the run, Day is more of a prototypical run plugger at 6-1 and 285 pounds. A rotational role player with the 49ers, Day started two of 16 games last season with 15 tackles and one sack.

He’s not the splash addition of Buckner, but the Colts released defensive tackle Margus Hunt and needed depth on the defensive line. Buckner will start alongside Denico Autry while Day and Grover Stewart are expected to be backups.

Day, 25, played his prep ball at Indianapolis Warren Central High School then in college at Notre Dame, so his joining the Colts is a true Hoosier homecoming. He was originally a fourth-round pick by Jacksonville in 2016.

In five seasons, Day has 53 total tackles and six sacks.

