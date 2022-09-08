Colts’ DT DeForest Buckner the X-Factor in Matchup vs. Texans

When the Indianapolis Colts take the field against the Houston Texans on Sunday, there will be plenty of new faces in prominent roles on the defensive side of the ball.

First is defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who the Colts traded for this offseason with the Las Vegas Raiders. Ngakoue brings six straight seasons of eight or more sacks to a Colts’ defensive line in desperate need of an edge presence.

Next is cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Colts in free agency. The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year is healthy and has made plays throughout training camp.

The third is safety Nick Cross, the third-round pick out of Maryland. The rookie may only be 20 years old – he turns 21 on Saturday – but he plays far beyond his years and looks poised to have an impact right away.

But while these three newcomers have taken up much of the headlines throughout the offseason and training camp, the player who will have the biggest impact on Sunday has already become a mainstay in Indy.

DeForest Buckner is entering his third season with the Colts. General manager Chris Ballard sent a first-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers before the 2020 season in exchange for Buckner. It’s safe to say the trade was well worth the price.

Buckner has been the best defensive tackle the Colts have had since the franchise moved to Indianapolis. In just two seasons, Buckner has racked up 126 tackles, 16.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, 20 tackles for loss, and 44 QB hits. He earned First-Team All-Pro honors in 2020 and was selected to his second Pro Bowl in 2021.

However, one thing Buckner has not experienced as a member of the Colts is starting the season 1-0. No one on the Colts’ roster has gone 1-0 in Indy to start the season.

The opening weekend struggles by the Colts have been well-documented. The Colts have not captured a Week 1 victory since 2013. To put things in perspective, Andrew Luck was entering his second season in the NFL the last time the Colts won an opener.

© Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

From owner Jim Irsay on down, the entire organization knows how important it is to come out on top in Week 1. Questions have been asked for years about when the Colts will finally break through and end the losing streak. Not only would the questions be silenced by winning Week 1, but a victory can also help bring some early season momentum.

“Obviously starting off the year in the winning column can kind of snowball effect going into the weeks coming after,” Buckner said. “Getting that good jumpstart on the year would definitely be great.”

What makes this season’s opener more important is that it is against a divisional opponent. The Colts will play five of their first seven games of 2022 against division foes, presenting a grand opportunity to get a jump on the AFC South.

The Colts are also trying to take back the AFC South crown for the first time since 2014. The easiest way to earn a home playoff game is by winning the division, a fact that has not been lost on this team.

“I think it makes it exciting to open up on the road against a division opponent,” head coach Frank Reich admitted. “Not that you need any reason for extra motivation or anything like that, but that’s certainly the trend a little bit of division opponents early on I think gets everyone wired in because those games – they all count, but those certainly count more.”

The Texans will not go down easy on Sunday. After losing both contests to the Colts by a combined score of 62-3 – including a 31-0 beatdown last December – the Texans are taking this game personally. They want redemption against a Colts team favored to win the division and a team that has treated them as a “younger brother” for years.

Davis Mills returns as the quarterback for the Texans after a solid rookie season. Rookie running back Dameon Pierce won the starting job over Rex Burkhead and former Colt Marlon Mack. Combine that with speedster wide receiver Brandin Cooks and second-year Nico Collins, and the Texans are hoping for an improved offense in 2022.

© Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

That is where Buckner comes in. Buckner has had quite a bit of success against the Texans since becoming a member of the Colts. In four matchups over the past two seasons, Buckner has compiled six sacks, three QB hits, and 11 hurries.

Buckner will need to produce more of the same on Sunday. With Ngakoue on one edge and defensive end Kwity Paye on the other, less attention will be given to Buckner and double teams will not come his way as often. Bringing pressure up the middle will force Mills to make quick decisions and not allow him to step up in the pocket.

The former All-Pro will also be crucial to the success of the Colts’ run defense. With Gus Bradley taking over as the Colts’ defensive coordinator, there has been more focus on getting after the quarterback by the defensive line. Under Matt Eberflus the past few seasons, the defensive line has been asked to read the play with an emphasis on stopping the run.

Buckner, as well as fellow defensive tackle Grover Stewart, will lead the charge in the middle to make sure gaps do not open up for Pierce to carry the offense. If the Texans can run the ball, they can dictate the tempo, taking the pass rush out of the game. If Buckner and Stewart clog the middle of the line, it will be much more difficult for the Texans to establish the run.

With the Colts set to open the 2022 season, the team has enough talent to make a serious playoff run. Buckner recognizes this but knows they need to prove it on the field to mean anything.

“The guys know what we have on the roster,” Buckner explained. “But it doesn’t mean anything if we can’t put it on tape, put it together and come in on game day. I feel like the guys have a good mindset coming in each and every day with a sense of urgency to get better.”

Putting it on tape starts on Sunday at NRG Stadium. So, while much of the attention will be on how guys like Ngakoue, Gilmore, and Cross play in their Colts’ debut, don’t be surprised if #99 is the one having the biggest impact on the field.

It could be the difference between a ninth-straight Week 1 loss or finally starting the season 1-0.

Have thoughts on DeForest Buckner being the X-Factor against the Texans? Let us know in the comments below!

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.