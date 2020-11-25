DeForest Buckner Placed on COVID-19 List

The Indianapolis Colts defense won’t have the All-Pro defensive tackle for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts’ second-ranked defense will be without one of its cornerstones Sunday as All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

It's unknown if Buckner tested positive or was a close contact of someone who did, but based on an NFL memo issued in October: "a club must place any player designated as a 'high risk' close contact on the reserve/COVID-19 list upon such designation. Such player will remain on that list until at least five days have passed since the date on which the player was last in contact with the infected individual. The player will be permitted to resume club activities on the sixth day after such last exposure if all his PCR tests, including the fifth testing day, are negative."

The stunning news came about three hours after Colts head coach Frank Reich addressed the media in a Zoom video call and Buckner wasn’t mentioned. The team eventually announced the move on Twitter.

It’s a subtraction that could have a serious impact as the Colts (7-3) host the Tennessee Titans (7-3) and 2019 rushing champion Derrick Henry.

The Colts rank third in rushing defense, but the 26-year-old Buckner is one of the NFL’s best at his position, the three-technique anchor of the line. When he’s not drawing double-team blocks which frees up teammates, he’s equally effective as a pass-rusher and run-stopper.

Buckner's fumble recovery in overtime on Sunday set up kicker Rodrigo Blankenship's 39-yard field goal for a 34-31 home win over the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium.

DeForest Buckner celebrates Sunday's OT fumble recovery. Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

The fifth-year pro has 33 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, and his team-leading 16 quarterback hits are a third of the team’s total. When the Colts defeated the Titans 34-17 two weeks ago in Nashville, Tenn., Buckner had three of the team’s five quarterback hits on Ryan Tannehill.

The Colts defense is already without its sack leader, Denico Autry, who had six sacks before being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Autry missed Sunday's game and Reich didn’t have an update on the player’s status for this Sunday.

Because there’s some versatility in defensive line depth, the Colts’ Tyquan Lewis can play both end and tackle. He was thought to be starting at end for Autry, but expect him to play both positions against the Titans.

Third-year defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth, who was signed in August, will get more snaps alongside defensive tackle Grover Stewart. Stallworth has six tackles, a half sack, and one quarterback hit in a reserve role.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard, not known for making bold moves, parted with a 2020 first-round draft choice to acquire Buckner from San Francisco in March. Then the defender was given a four-year, $84-million extension, a clear indication of the Colts’ belief in him as a defensive cornerstone.

Thanks to Buckner’s presence, the Colts have been ranked among the top defenses all season. All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard has repeatedly spoken of how offensive linemen can’t shed blocking Buckner so quickly, which enables “The Maniac” to make more plays.

The Colts gave players Thursday off for Thanksgiving and will return to practice Friday. They already have a lengthy injury list, which includes quarterback Philip Rivers dealing with a toe issue.