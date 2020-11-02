Deja Vu at 5-2, or Are Colts Stronger?

The Indianapolis Colts’ company line is to never look past the next game. That’s also true about not looking at the past.

After improving to 5-2 with Sunday’s 41-21 road win over the Detroit Lions, the Colts have the same record at this juncture as in 2019. And we all remember what happened after that — seven losses in nine games.

What’s changed since then? Are these Colts better equipped to handle the upcoming challenge of hosting Baltimore (5-2), visiting Tennessee (5-2) on a Thursday night, hosting Green Bay (5-2), and then hosting the Titans, who share the AFC South Division lead with this team?

Make no mistake, this stretch will define the Colts as contenders or pretenders. If they can at least split these games, and ideally one of those wins coming against the Titans, 7-4 sets up a playoff push. Fade like last year and the fact that this roster is stronger than a year ago will be lost on most fans.

Say this about Sunday’s showdown with the Ravens — they’re wounded. They’re coming off a 28-24 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Lamar Jackson can run like no other NFL quarterback, but he’s struggled in the biggest games. His two interceptions and two lost fumbles were pivotal. All-Pro offensive left tackle Ronnie Staley suffered a season-ending ankle injury. Starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey announced Monday that he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

Still, the Ravens have opened as three-point road favorites.

If that irks the Colts, good. Any kind of added motivation is welcome. That’s what the oddsmakers think of this team. They expect the Ravens to win.

And to be honest, most outside of the Colts fan base probably agree.

But this is a chance for a team with a vastly improved defense and opportunistic offense to make a statement. And, again, it’s not just about beating the Ravens, it’s how the Colts deal with the Titans and 2019 rushing champ Derrick Henry twice as well as Green Bay and quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Colts head coach Frank Reich said he probably won’t talk too much about what happened last year after his team reached 5-2. It’s in the past.

An obvious question was asked about if this team learned anything from a year ago, but again, as All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard and All-Pro offensive guard Quenton Nelson reiterated, this 5-2 is about this year, not last year.

The Colts have always bought into Reich’s “1-0 each week” mantra that he’s preached since arriving in 2018, when the team rallied from a 1-5 start to win nine of 10 games and knock off the division champion Houston Texans on the road in the first round of the playoffs.

Regardless of what happens next, this Colts defense is vastly improved. They’ve beaten up some weak opponents, sure, but Sunday’s game could have easily been a bit of a trap. And it didn’t start well as the Lions blocked a punt to set up a short field for the game's initial touchdown.

But Colts quarterback Philip Rivers threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter — his second straight game with as many scores — backup running back Nyheim Hines celebrated his two scoring catches with backflips, and reserve running back Jordan Wilkins ran for a career-high 89 yards with a TD rush and two-point conversion run.

Perhaps more importantly, the defense sacked Matthew Stafford five times, cornerback Kenny Moore returned an interception for a score, and Leonard had a strip-sack that Justin Houston recovered.

Colts defensive end Justin Houston (50) celebrates a fumble recovery caused by Darius Leonard sacking Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on Sunday. Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports

The Colts lead the league with 11 interceptions, and have returned three for touchdowns. The defense is among the league leaders in most key stats.

Despite several key subtractions, including wide receiver T.Y. Hilton being sidelined by a groin injury in the first half against the Lions, this team has found a way to overcome adversity. The Colts still have a fighter’s chance.

Stealing a page from inside the locker room, though, what’s been accomplished up until now is in the past. If nothing else, they've raised expectations in fans who have had to accept not making the playoffs in four of the past five years.

General manager Chris Ballard made a bold trade to acquire All-Pro DeForest Buckner in March, and the defensive tackle has been a difference-maker. He’s worth every penny of that $84-million extension. Cornerback Xavier Rhodes has been solid in what looks like a promising bounce-back year.

Rivers was paid $25 million to do what he’s done when the Colts have won, and that’s to take care of the football. Four of his six interceptions came in losses.

All that said, the team coming to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday is better than any the Colts have faced. The Titans and Packers could be just as tough, possibly even stronger.

If nothing else, hopefully, these Colts can stay in the hunt and still have a decent shot at the playoffs after this four-game stretch.

That might not sound overly optimistic, but the proof is in the results when facing the greatest tests.

