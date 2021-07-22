Depth Chart Debate: AFC South WRs

Some big-name receivers entered the AFC South this offseason, giving their respective teams a significant boost ahead of the 2021 season. How do the four teams stack up against each other at the wide receiver position within the AFC South?

Any time names like Julio Jones and Marvin Jones enter a division together in the same offseason at receiver, that division gets a significant boost.

Well, that's exactly what happened in the AFC South this offseason as the Tennessee Titans traded draft picks to the Atlanta Falcons for Julio Jones, while the Jacksonville Jaguars signed Marvin Jones in free agency, giving new franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence a legitimate No. 1 target in Duval.

That's not to overlook the Indianapolis Colts retaining T.Y. Hilton and Zach Pascal this season, or the Houston Texans adding veterans Donte Moncrief and Chris Conley in free agency, but Julio is one of the faces of the NFL and Marvin Jones is well-known across the world due to fantasy football.

On the field though, how does the additions of Jones in Tennessee and Jones in Jacksonville cause the two teams and the respective positions to stack up against the rest of the AFC South?

Glad you asked.

1. Tennessee Titans

Adding Julio Jones to a room with young star A.J. Brown puts the Titans on top of the AFC South for me, which is incredibly deep overall at the position.

Though Jones is certainly not what he once was at the height of his career, he's still a legitimate No. 1 option for the Titans and should play well in the play-action heavy Titans' offense.

With Brown on the opposite side, the dynamic duo should enjoy some one-on-one coverage, which could lead to some monster games for the pair.

Behind Brown and Jones, the Titans also added veteran Josh Reynolds at the position, signing him away from the Los Angeles Rams, giving the Titans a solid No. 3 option and injury insurance piece behind the two stars.

The Titans also drafted rookie Dez Fitzpatrick out of Louisville, who brings big-play ability to the table, and also can deploy names like Cameron Batson, former Colts Marcus Johnson and Chester Rogers, and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine at the position.

Though the depth overall isn't pretty at the position, it's hard to find as good of a one-two at the position in the AFC, let alone the NFL.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars

As I'm sure you took away from the introduction to this piece, I am a huge believer in Marvin Jones, who the Jaguars smartly signed in free agency. He's a big-play threat and comes down with football consistently in contested-catch situations.

Jones will pair perfectly with third-year receiver DJ Chark, who emerged as a No. 1-potential receiver in Jacksonville the last two seasons, and should take a significant step forward with Trevor Lawrence in town.

Behind that superb trio on paper, the Jaguars get a second year from do-everything weapon Laviska Shenault, who should fit nicely in Urban Meyer's system, while former Colt Phillip Dorsett was brought in as a free agent and should hold down the No. 4 job.

Jacksonville has a number of names to watch in the No. 5 and No. 6 battles in camp, highlighted by physical freaks Collin Johnson and Josh Imatorbhebhe, along with speedsters in Jamal Agnew and Pharoah Cooper.

This is a deep group on paper overall and should be able to put up numbers and highlights catching passes from Lawrence in 2021.

3. Indianapolis Colts

Coming in at No. 3 in this piece is in no way, shape, or form a knock on the Colts' receiver room, which I find to be deep and underrated/overlooked overall.

Bringing back T.Y. Hilton and Zach Pascal was a great move for the Colts, who usher in the Carson Wentz era under center. Though Hilton hasn't put up the numbers he once did with Andrew Luck, he's still a good route runner and can take the top off of defenses. Plus, he excels at getting open in the red zone, which is huge.

Pascal continues to fly under the radar, but is super steady overall and could take off with Wentz under center.

Aside from those two, the group remains deep with budding standout second-year receiver Michael Pittman Jr. coming on strong late last year. He appears poised for a big breakout and is the big bodied receiver the Colts need.

Then, if Parris Campbell can stay healthy, look out. This group is loaded for bear, and that doesn't even mention names like Dezmon Patmon, DeMichael Harris, Ashton Dulin, Tarik Black, Tyler Vaughns, Michael Strachan, and Quartney Davis battling it out for the final roster spot and practice squad openings.

It's a good group overall, one that is far too easily overlooked.

4. Houston Texans

Losing DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller V in back-to-back offseasons is a tough pill to swallow for the Houston Texans.

Though Brandin Cooks is coming off of his fourth-career 1,000-yard season, a lot is up in the air at the position — in terms of depth and who will be the quarterback this year. If it's Tyrod Taylor, this group takes a massive hit.

Cooks is a great route runner and is dynamic down the field, but injuries are big part of his past and could pop up at the most inopportune time this year. Behind him, depth is lacking in a major way.

The Texans brought in Donte Moncrief and Chris Conley in free agency, and still have Randall Cobb in the slot, but this group is made up of a bunch of vets who have historically underperformed or have lengthy injury histories.

I am intrigued by young guys in rookie Nico Collins and second-year pro Isaiah Coulter, along with veteran Keke Coutee, but this group doesn't move the needle a ton of paper, and questions about fit and the ability to play off of one another remains.

