Dolphins, Packers 'in play' for Colts stalwart ahead of free agency, report says

Horseshoe Huddle
HomeNewsHorseshoe Nation+SI.com
Search

Dolphins, Packers 'in play' for T.Y. Hilton ahead of free agency, report says

The 31-year-old wide receiver is expected to have a robust market in free agency. A recent report lists the Packers and Dolphins as possible destinations
Author:
Publish date:

Could T.Y. Hilton really leave the Indianapolis Colts in free agency?

It's starting to look like more and more of a possibility as we move closer to free agency, as the 31-year-old wide receiver – who sits third all-time in franchise history in receiving yards — has two teams "in play" for him on the open market, according to a report from ESPN Insiders Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler.

"Miami and Green Bay could be in play for former Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton, who caught 56 passes for 762 yards and five touchdowns last season."

The Colts are letting Hilton — like they are with all of their free agents — hit the open market and found out what their value is. Indianapolis General Manager Chris Ballard won't set the market himself on guys, but losing a franchise pillar like Hilton could hurt.

The Miami Dolphins make a ton of sense for Hilton, who is a Miami native, went to college at Florida International University in Miami, and trains during the off-season in his home city.

Miami has a big need for a No. 1 receiver to pair with second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and could swing big on Hilton, exciting the home fans in the process.

As for Green Bay, the Packers have had a clear need for a second fiddle to star Davante Adams for years, giving MVP QB Aaron Rodgers some help offensively. It's widely known how frustrated Rodgers was after the 2020 NFL Draft after the Packers chose his successor at QB, rather than getting him offensive weapons. Could Green Bay brass make the MVP happy in free agency by signing Hilton?

Ballard won't let Hilton get away easily, but should the Packers and Dolphins get into a bit of a bidding war for the veteran pass catcher, you can bet Ballard will let him walk.

Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dolphins, Packers 'in play' for Colts stalwart ahead of free agency, report says

October 4, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Colts a 'Sleeper' Team for All-Pro Tackle

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard, shown at his first NFL Scouting Combine since joining the team in 2017, insists draft principles are still the same despite a deviation from the routine to prepare for this week's virtual NFL draft.
News

These are Some of Best Options Who Fit Colts in Free Agency

Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker, shown making a one-handed interception in the 2019 season opener, has a fifth-year contract option for 2021 that GM Chris Ballard has yet to decide upon.
News

These Colts Free Agents May Not Be Back in 2021

USATSI_15276679
News

Colts Boast 8 of NFL’s Top Available Free Agents

Oct 25, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) makes a diving catch in the end zone against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL Analyst Urges Colts to Trade for Former First Round TE

Detroit Lions receiver Kenny Golladay is tackled by Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith during the second half Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at Ford Field. Lions Vs Minnesota
News

Bleacher Report Predicts Indianapolis Colts to Make 'Bold' Splash in Free Agency

Nov 12, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) moves in against Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis (84) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL Insider Urges Indianapolis Colts to Sign Veteran WR in Free Agency