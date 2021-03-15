Dolphins, Packers 'in play' for Colts stalwart ahead of free agency, report says

The 31-year-old wide receiver is expected to have a robust market in free agency. A recent report lists the Packers and Dolphins as possible destinations

Could T.Y. Hilton really leave the Indianapolis Colts in free agency?

It's starting to look like more and more of a possibility as we move closer to free agency, as the 31-year-old wide receiver – who sits third all-time in franchise history in receiving yards — has two teams "in play" for him on the open market, according to a report from ESPN Insiders Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler.

"Miami and Green Bay could be in play for former Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton, who caught 56 passes for 762 yards and five touchdowns last season."

The Colts are letting Hilton — like they are with all of their free agents — hit the open market and found out what their value is. Indianapolis General Manager Chris Ballard won't set the market himself on guys, but losing a franchise pillar like Hilton could hurt.

The Miami Dolphins make a ton of sense for Hilton, who is a Miami native, went to college at Florida International University in Miami, and trains during the off-season in his home city.

Miami has a big need for a No. 1 receiver to pair with second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and could swing big on Hilton, exciting the home fans in the process.

As for Green Bay, the Packers have had a clear need for a second fiddle to star Davante Adams for years, giving MVP QB Aaron Rodgers some help offensively. It's widely known how frustrated Rodgers was after the 2020 NFL Draft after the Packers chose his successor at QB, rather than getting him offensive weapons. Could Green Bay brass make the MVP happy in free agency by signing Hilton?

Ballard won't let Hilton get away easily, but should the Packers and Dolphins get into a bit of a bidding war for the veteran pass catcher, you can bet Ballard will let him walk.