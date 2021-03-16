Dolphins Sign Former Colts Starting QB in Free Agency

With rumors linking him to the Philadelphia Eagles, Jacoby Brissett shifted gears Tuesday, signing with the Miami Dolphins in free agency.

Jacoby Brissett has a new home.

The long-time Colts quarterback inked a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins Tuesday, landing in his home state to back up 2020 No. 3 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa.

Brissett was previously linked to the Philadelphia Eagles by NFL Insider Adam Caplan, potentially pairing the Colt with his former offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni, who was hired as the Eagles' head coach.

The former Colt was thrust into the starting role in 2019 due to Andrew Luck's surprising retirement weeks before the start of the season and performed to mixed results, passing for 2,942 yards, 18 touchdowns and 6 interceptions while completing 60.9 percent of his passes.

Brissett moves into the Ryan Fitzpatrick role for the Dolphins behind Tagovailoa in Miami.

