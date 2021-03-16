Horseshoe Huddle
HomeNewsHorseshoe Nation+SI.com
Search

Dolphins Sign Former Colts Starting QB in Free Agency

With rumors linking him to the Philadelphia Eagles, Jacoby Brissett shifted gears Tuesday, signing with the Miami Dolphins in free agency.
Author:
Publish date:

Jacoby Brissett has a new home.

The long-time Colts quarterback inked a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins Tuesday, landing in his home state to back up 2020 No. 3 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa.

Brissett was previously linked to the Philadelphia Eagles by NFL Insider Adam Caplan, potentially pairing the Colt with his former offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni, who was hired as the Eagles' head coach.

The former Colt was thrust into the starting role in 2019 due to Andrew Luck's surprising retirement weeks before the start of the season and performed to mixed results, passing for 2,942 yards, 18 touchdowns and 6 interceptions while completing 60.9 percent of his passes.

Brissett moves into the Ryan Fitzpatrick role for the Dolphins behind Tagovailoa in Miami.

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett tries to avoid the Pittsburgh Steelers pass rush in Sunday's road game at Heinz Field.
News

Dolphins Sign Former Colts Starting QB in Free Agency

USATSI_13232537
News

Colts Getting Back a Couple Players Who Missed 2020

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal, who caught two touchdown passes in Sunday's 30-23 home win over Houston, celebrates on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts Tender RFA Offers to Two Key Players

USATSI_14801366
News

Colts DB Joining Former Colts Coach in Houston

USATSI_11948202
News

Former Colts Safety Ready to Return to Football

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to shift defensive tackle Denico Autry to defensive end to take the spot vacated by the free-agent departure of Jabaal Sheard. But four other players are vying for snaps.
News

Colts Lose Starting DL to Division-Rival Titans

USATSI_15162017
News

Colts Among Betting Favorites for Several Top Remaining Free Agents

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett, shown looking to throw in Sunday's 30-23 home win over Houston, was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday.
News

Former Colts OC Showing Interest in Former Colts Starter Ahead of Free Agency, Report Says