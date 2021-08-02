Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsDraftFilmSI.com
Search

Reich: 'Jacob (Eason) is in the Driver's Seat'

Head Coach Frank Reich remains confident in Jacob Eason, quarterback room despite injury to Carson Wentz.
Author:
Publish date:

It has certainly been a hectic Training Camp for the Indianapolis Colts, as starting quarterback Carson Wentz will be sidelined anywhere from 5-12 weeks with a foot injury.

Head Coach Frank Reich spoke to the media today about the injury to Wentz, and about how long he could possibly out:

But all you’ve got to do is just ask the doctors what the timeframes are so we asked the two best doctors in the world what’s the timeframe, and here’s the answer – the answer is the timeframe is 5-12 weeks. That’s the timeframe for this injury. That’s a big range and there is no way to know where you’re going to fall in that continuum until you get into the rehab process. Obviously, we’re optimistic and hopeful that we can be somewhere towards the front end of that, but the reality is you can be anywhere in that spectrum.

With the uncertainty around Wentz and his injury, there has been plenty of speculation by national media on whether or not the Colts could pursue a veteran quarterback-- such as Marcus Mariota or Nick Foles-- to start until Wentz returns.

Reich seemingly shut down that speculation in his media availability after practice, stating that he "loves" Jacob Eason and thinks he's "making good progress."

"I had a good conversation with Jacob (Eason) yesterday, ‘Hey man, it’s your show. Let’s go.’ He has to prepare like he’s starting Week 1. We don’t know if that will happen or not but he’s got to get ready." said Reich. "We’re going to trust him in that process, support him and get behind him and just help him to continue to get better. He’s got the right mindset."

While Eason hasn't played a snap in the NFL, Reich was quick to point out the fact that he was in the building last year, and he was working "his butt off" as a rookie:

"But Jacob (Eason) is working his butt off after practice, before practice, in individual period, sitting in the meeting room with Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett, learning the highs and lows of the game from them and taking that all in." said Reich. "No doubt it’s a challenge, but I like that for Jacob. I’m excited for that."

When asked directly about whether Eason was competing for the starting role with Wentz out, Reich didn't mince his words:

"He’s got to prove it. He knows that. He’s in the driver’s seat." said Reich. "Jacob (Eason) is in the driver’s seat, he’s getting the reps with the ones and I’m believing that that’s going to work out the way we want it to work out."

While it is still unknown who will be the week one starter for the Colts, Frank Reich appears to be committed to the second-year signal caller. Eason may not be completely ready to start in the NFL, but it is time to see what the talented, young quarterback truly has.

 

Follow Zach on Twitter @ZachHicks2.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Jan 9, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle (84) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second half in the AFC Wild Card game at Bills Stadium.
News

Colts 2021 Fantasy Preview: TE Jack Doyle

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich at Grand Park in Westfield on Monday, August 2, 2021, on the second week of workouts of this summer's Colts training camp. Head Coach Frank Reich reappeared at practice after being away for ten days after a COVID-19 positive test. Colts Get Their Coach Back On Week Two Of Colts Camp
News

Colts' Frank Reich 'Optimistic' With Surgery For Carson Wentz

Aug 26, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacob Eason (9) throws a ball during colts training camp at the Farm Bureau Football Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
News

Reich: "Jacob (Eason) is in the Driver's Seat"

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich talks with players after practice at Grand Park in Westfield on Monday, August 2, 2021, on the second week of workouts of this summer's Colts training camp. Head Coach Frank Reich reappeared at practice after being away for ten days after a COVID-19 positive test. Colts Get Their Coach Back On Week Two Of Colts Camp
News

2021 Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 5: Eason/Wentz Update, Defense Thrives While O-Line Flounders

Jul 28, 2021; Westfield, IN, United States; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Dezmon Patmon (10) at Grand Park. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY SportsJul 29, 2021; Westfield, IN, United States; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) at Grand Park.
News

BREAKING: Carson Wentz to Have Foot Procedure, Out 5-12 Weeks

Indianapolis Colts cornerback T.J. Carrie scores on an interception return in Sunday's 36-7 home win over the N.Y. Jets.
News

Colts Activate Cornerback from COVID-19 List

Jul 28, 2021; Westfield, IN, United States; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) at Grand Park. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts' QB Carson Wentz Opting for Rehab Over Surgery on Foot

Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Detailed view of the helmet of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) with the words \"It takes all of us\" during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

PFF Identifies Veteran QB Options For Colts Amid Carson Wentz Injury Concerns