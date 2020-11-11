SI.com
AllColts
HomeNewsHorseshoe Nation+
Search

Even Philip Rivers Laughs at Missed Tackle

Phillip B. Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS — After falling down and flailing his arms and legs in a missed tackle Sunday, credit Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers for having some humility about the embarrassing play.

Teammates gave the immobile 38-year-old quarterback some good-natured needling about the flop. And Rivers couldn’t help but chuckle, too, although he was ticked off about not preventing Chuck Clark to return a fumble recovery 65 yards for a tying touchdown in the second quarter of a 24-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Clark was speeding down the sideline with only Rivers to beat. As the quarterback cut toward the safety near the 30-yard line, he stumbled and fell flat on his back. Clark was looking to cut inside of Rivers, but instead just leaped over him. Rivers threw up the legs and arms in hopes of getting a lucky stop.

“We had a couple good laughs,” Rivers said on Monday. “Shoot, I can laugh at it as well.”

It immediately became a trending video share on social media, many dubbing the misfortune, “The worst tackling attempt of all time.”

Rivers conceded that could have laughed harder about it with teammates had the Colts won.

“Probably not as (much) had we won the game, it would have been a little funnier, I guess,” he said. “It makes it a little harder sell to tell you that 20 years ago I was a heck of a free safety after you watch that clip. That’s for sure.”

Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark leaps over Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers during a 65-yard TD fumble return in Sunday's 24-10 Ravens road win at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Ravens safety Chuck Clark leaps over Colts quarterback Philip Rivers on a second-quarter TD fumble return.Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

As the Colts (5-3) quickly turned their attention to an important Thursday night AFC South Division road game against the first-place Tennessee Titans (6-2), the good news is that there isn’t much time to dwell on the Ravens loss, or the sure-to-be-remembered Rivers missed tackle.

At least Rivers, in his 17th NFL season, understood and could appreciate why the play amused his teammates.

“It’s funny, but not funny because I’m still aggravated I didn’t find a way to get him down and make them snap it again,” he said, “but it is – you can find a way to laugh at it a little bit just because of the lack of athletic display shown in that particular play.”

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

THANKS FOR READING ALL COLTS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Colts' Grover Stewart, Braden Smith Make PFF's 'NFL Week 9 Team of the Week'

The linemen are among several Indianapolis Colts who were graded in the top 10 at their NFL positions last week.

Jake Arthur

Colts' Offensive Issues Are Quite Clear

Although the Indianapolis Colts have a decent defense and have steadily improved with GM Chris Ballard, Sunday’s home loss to the Baltimore Ravens proved the offense still needs upgrades.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

LuckyHorseshoe

Cheers & Jeers: Colts-Ravens

A promising start disappeared as the Indianapolis Colts didn't score in the second half of a home loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Phillip B. Wilson

Solid Defense Gives Colts a Chance

A Sunday home loss to the Baltimore Ravens proved discouraging, but the Indianapolis Colts defense played admirably.

Jake Arthur

Ravens Win For First Time in Indianapolis

After a sluggish first half, the Baltimore Ravens dominated the second half for a 24-10 road victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Phillip B. Wilson

Inside AFC South: Studs & Duds

The weekly series on AFC South Division developments with the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans focuses on hot and cold players.

Phillip B. Wilson

ColtsSpeak: Mike Heisz

The latest ColtsSpeak conversation is with Indianapolis Colts fan Mike Heisz, 34, of Toronto, Ontario (Canada). The Colts fan since quarterback Peyton Manning was drafted in 1998 shares his views in a question-and-answer chat with AllColts’ Phillip B. Wilson.

Phillip B. Wilson

Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens, Week 9: Colts Look to Make Home Statement

Quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are coming off a bitter home loss. The Indianapolis Colts have won before and after a bye. A matchup of 5-2 AFC teams could have playoff implications.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts' Tyquan Lewis Emerges as Steady Defensive Contributor in Third Season

Indianapolis Colts defensive end/tackle Tyquan Lewis has continued to impress, so much so that he was rewarded with his first start Sunday, and he delivered with two sacks in a road win at Detroit.

Phillip B. Wilson

NFL Picks: Week 9

So much for slump-busting. It’s only true if the NFL picks are consistently successful, which they haven’t been recently.

Phillip B. Wilson