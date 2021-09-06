Five NFL Executives Rank Colts Fifth In AFC In The Athletic's Poll Ahead of 2021 Season

When asked to rank the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC, five NFL executives were rather high on the blue and white this fall. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube).

We're now just six days away from the Indianapolis Colts' home opener Sept. 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Seattle Seahawks, and more good news continues to pour in horseshoe faithful.

On Sept. 2, The Athletic's Mike Sando published his AFC execs rankings from No. 1 to No. 16 (subscription required) after polling five executives in the NFL, asking the execs to rank all 16 teams from 1-16. Surprisingly, despite COVID-19 issues and overall depth concerns, the five executives across the NFL were rather high on the Colts in the poll, ranking the Colts No. 5 in the AFC, including as the top team in the AFC South, two spots ahead of the Tennessee Titans.

Of the five executives, two votes the Colts as the fifth-best AFC team, while two others voted the Colts sixth, and one voted the Colts seventh, leading to the No. 5 overall ranking by the executives as a whole.

Two spots separate the highest and lowest votes for the Colts. Only the Chiefs, Bills and Texans have tighter voting ranges among AFC teams. That’s notable when considering how well and poorly quarterback Carson Wentz has produced in recent seasons. “Indy’s floor and ceiling, their disparity is huge because they could be right there with Kansas City if Wentz reverts to that 2017 form, or they could be one of the worst teams in the league if Wentz is terrible,” a voter said. Voters think Wentz has a better shot at succeeding in Indianapolis than elsewhere. “They are going to be run-game oriented, and that is why Carson can be better,” a voter said. “He can be a guy they win with, not because of, same as it was for him in Philly in 2017. He can still make some of those ‘wow’ plays. If they overtake Tennessee in a weak division, yeah, they can be top four or five in the AFC, but they have a young roster that I don’t think is talented enough to be locked into the top three spots in the conference.”

The ranking feels a bit high for a team that should finish somewhere around 10-7 but should contend for the AFC South crown. However, if the Colts get the good version of Carson Wentz right away, this ranking will feel spot on.

There are few defenses better than the Colts' in the NFL, let alone the AFC, and the offense has the potential to be a great one with the weapons Wentz has to work with, not to mention the offensive line in front of him.

If the rankings prove to be true, the Colts would win the AFC South and would claim the No. 4 seed as the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns are ranked ahead of the Colts, though only one can win the AFC North.

