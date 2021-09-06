September 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsDraftFilmSI TIXSI.com
Search

Five NFL Executives Rank Colts Fifth In AFC In The Athletic's Poll Ahead of 2021 Season

When asked to rank the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC, five NFL executives were rather high on the blue and white this fall. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube).
Author:
Publish date:

We're now just six days away from the Indianapolis Colts' home opener Sept. 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Seattle Seahawks, and more good news continues to pour in horseshoe faithful. 

On Sept. 2, The Athletic's Mike Sando published his AFC execs rankings from No. 1 to No. 16 (subscription required) after polling five executives in the NFL, asking the execs to rank all 16 teams from 1-16. Surprisingly, despite COVID-19 issues and overall depth concerns, the five executives across the NFL were rather high on the Colts in the poll, ranking the Colts No. 5 in the AFC, including as the top team in the AFC South, two spots ahead of the Tennessee Titans.  

Quarterback Carson Wentz (#2), center, runs drills during Colts camp practice Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. Colts Camp Practice Continues At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Tuesday Aug 24 2021

Of the five executives, two votes the Colts as the fifth-best AFC team, while two others voted the Colts sixth, and one voted the Colts seventh, leading to the No. 5 overall ranking by the executives as a whole. 

Two spots separate the highest and lowest votes for the Colts. Only the Chiefs, Bills and Texans have tighter voting ranges among AFC teams. That’s notable when considering how well and poorly quarterback Carson Wentz has produced in recent seasons. 

“Indy’s floor and ceiling, their disparity is huge because they could be right there with Kansas City if Wentz reverts to that 2017 form, or they could be one of the worst teams in the league if Wentz is terrible,” a voter said. 

Voters think Wentz has a better shot at succeeding in Indianapolis than elsewhere. 

“They are going to be run-game oriented, and that is why Carson can be better,” a voter said. “He can be a guy they win with, not because of, same as it was for him in Philly in 2017. He can still make some of those ‘wow’ plays. If they overtake Tennessee in a weak division, yeah, they can be top four or five in the AFC, but they have a young roster that I don’t think is talented enough to be locked into the top three spots in the conference.”

The ranking feels a bit high for a team that should finish somewhere around 10-7 but should contend for the AFC South crown. However, if the Colts get the good version of Carson Wentz right away, this ranking will feel spot on. 

There are few defenses better than the Colts' in the NFL, let alone the AFC, and the offense has the potential to be a great one with the weapons Wentz has to work with, not to mention the offensive line in front of him. 

Head Coach Frank Reich answers reporters' questions after the last day of Colts camp practice Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. Last Day Of Colts Camp Practice Wednesday Aug 25 2021

If the rankings prove to be true, the Colts would win the AFC South and would claim the No. 4 seed as the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns are ranked ahead of the Colts, though only one can win the AFC North. 

Have thoughts on the Colts' ranking in the AFC ahead of the start of the regular season? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel! 

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Quarterback Carson Wentz (#2), center, runs drills during Colts camp practice Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. Colts Camp Practice Continues At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Tuesday Aug 24 2021
News

Five NFL Executives Rank Colts Fifth In AFC In The Athletic's Poll Ahead of 2021 Season

May 27, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Eric Fisher (79) talks with coaches during Indianapolis Colts OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts Make Pair Of Roster Moves Ahead of Week 1

Aug 15, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson (83) runs with the ball while Carolina Panthers linebacker Josh Bynes (32) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts 2021 Fantasy Preview: TE Kylen Granson

Aug 17, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver D.J. Montgomery (83) and Indianapolis Colts cornerback Marvell Tell (39) fight for a passed ball in the second half of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts Announce A Pair Practice Squad Roster Moves Friday

Chris Ballard Meets Media Ahead of 2021 Regular Season
News

Colts’ GM Chris Ballard Talks QB Carson Wentz, Team Vaccination Rate Ahead of Regular Season

Quarterback Carson Wentz (#2), left, runs drills as he returns to Colts camp practice Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. Colts Camp Practice Continues At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Monday Aug 23 2021
News

Colts’ QB Carson Wentz Returns After Brief Stint on COVID List

Aug 8, 2021; Canton, Ohio, USA; Inductee Peyton Manning speaks during his Class of 2021 NFL Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
News

Jim Irsay Reveals Date for Peyton Manning, Edgerrin James Hall of Fame Ring Ceremony

USATSI_15215214
Film

Film Room Dives Into the Game of Colts' Newest Cornerback