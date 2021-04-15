Former First Round Safety Listed as Draft Do-Over for Colts

If General Manager Chris Ballard could have a redo in his first NFL draft in 2017, it's possible the young general manager would go in a different direction in the secondary.

The first draft in the Chris Ballard regime wasn't quite one to write home about for the Indianapolis Colts' general manager.

Though he did find guys like Grover Stewart, Marlon Mack and Anthony Walker Jr. in that draft in the late rounds, Ballard — in his first year at the helm of the blue and white — swung and missed early and often at the top of the draft.

In fact, if Ballard could have a redo, there's a good chance he doesn't grab former Ohio State star safety Malik Hooker at No. 15 overall.

Bleacher Report's Alex Kay certainly sees it that way, listing Hooker as a do-over for Ballard and the Colts in his piece listing a draft do-over for every team over the last 5 years.

The Colts drafted Malik Hooker to serve as a playmaking safety, but the 2017 first-rounder failed to pan out as the type of star defender they expected when using the No. 15 pick on him. Hooker's career got off to a rocky start when he tore his ACL just seven games into a promising rookie season. The safety snared three interceptions before going down with the knee ailment—still a career high—and never seemed to rekindle the playmaking form that made him such a lofty draft selection. Although he recovered and only missed five games between 2018-19, Hooker recorded just seven passes defensed and four interceptions in 27 starts during that span. The Ohio State product went into 2020 playing for his job after the Colts declined his fifth-year option, but tore his Achilles just two weeks into the campaign. Hooker is now on the open market as a free agent, where he represents a huge injury risk for his next team. He's still young enough at 25 to turn his career around, but two major injuries in four years is a massive red flag. With star corner Marlon Humphrey getting selected one pick later, Indianapolis could have gone that direction and improved their secondary in a much more reliable way.

In hindsight, it's fair to list Baltimore's Humphrey as the guy that should have been drafted. He could have paired with guys like Vontae Davis, Rashaan Melvin, and Pierre Desir to form a formidable foursome at corner.

That wasn't the case though, as Hooker was the clear pick for the Colts, who needed a play-making safety in the back half of the defense following the departure of veteran Mike Adams.

Hooker got off to a fast start as a rookie, but injuries — which were a problem in college — caught up to him in Indianapolis, eventually keeping him off the field for extended stretches. Once he shook the injury bug, the production dropped, as Kay states.

While still on the open market, I would not rule out a reunion with the Colts as a depth piece behind Julian Blackmon and Khari Willis.

