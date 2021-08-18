Frank Reich: Carson Wentz 'Antsy' To Get Back Out There For Colts

As his recovery from foot surgery is farther along than his initial timeline suggested, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is antsy to get back onto the field, according to head coach Frank Reich.

Wentz, who had a bone removed from his foot August 2, has recently been spotted walking with no boot on his foot following a surgery that had no complications. As his recovery timeline progresses, Wentz is now eager to get back onto the field.

“Yeah, 100 percent. He’s getting very antsy, very antsy," Reich said Wednesday while speaking to reporters in Westfield. "He’s wanting to push the envelope, as I would expect but he’s got to be patient and just stay focused on the mental side of it right now and we have to let things take their course, but at the same time, there’s a time to push things and we’ll keep doing that as it’s appropriate.”

From the sounds of it, Reich and the Colts are bringing Wentz along slowly to ensure he's fully healthy before hitting the field once again. While the Colts continue to bring Wentz back slowly, Reich spoke about the dilemma the Colts' coaching staff faces not knowing for sure who the starter Week 1 will be at this time.

“Actually, Kevin (Bowen) asked me that question yesterday on the radio show and it’s a very relevant question," Reich said. "What I said to him as I think is very true even after I’ve thought about when we talked about it was that in the perfect world, we have a really good idea after that third preseason game and Carson (Wentz) would get to work two weeks going into the first game. That’s the perfect world. The next perfect world is he only gets the work of game week. I don’t know if that’s going to happen. It could be Week 2, Week 3. That’s still to be determined. He has not pushed it. Everything’s going well but we have not pushed it yet. We’re going to have to wait until we get to the point where we push it and see how things respond and we just don’t want to do that too soon, too fast. Ideally – long-winded answer too – I’d really like in my perfect world, I’d love for him to get two weeks of solid work. The first week of practice maybe not 100 percent the whole time but still getting a lot. You have to go into game week ready to go. You have to go in game week ready to go.”

Though the safe bet at this point remains that Jacob Eason is the starting quarterback to open the season Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium September 12, Wentz and the Colts could surprise everyone and have him ready to go for the regular season opener.

