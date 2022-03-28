Skip to main content

Reich: Expect Nyheim Hines to Have Bigger Role in 2022

After a down year in 2021, Colts head coach Frank Reich says we should expect more from running back Nyheim Hines in 2022.

The Indianapolis Colts had a dynamic offensive playmaker fade into the background for much of last season in running back Nyheim Hines.

Some outside observers blamed the coaching staff for not getting him on the field as much as in the past or scheming enough touches for him, but the ugly truth is that much of the issue was that he just didn't mesh well with the quarterback under center in Carson Wentz.

Throughout his career, Wentz has been known as a boom-or-bust, all-or-nothing type of quarterback, so checking down or hitting players on short passes where they may pick up yards after the catch wasn't something that he did a lot.

Now, Wentz is gone and the Colts have a new quarterback in Matt Ryan. With that in mind, head coach Frank Reich spoke to reporters at the annual league meeting on Monday and said to expect bigger things from Hines in 2022.

In 2021, Hines had the second-fewest offensive snaps (352) and play-time percentage (31.6%) of his career. He also had the second-fewest carries (56) and rushing yards (276), and the fewest receptions (40) and targets (57).

The decline was surprising given that Hines signed a three-year, $18.6 million contract extension before the season.

Wentz's style was a big reason for Hines' disappearing act, but another part of it was because Colts lead running back Jonathan Taylor is a dominant player who rarely needs to leave the field. Still, the Colts like to get both involved simultaneously.

Hines never lost his skills. In fact, he had new single-season bests in yards per carry (4.9) and yards per reception (7.8) in 2021. He's actually increased both marks in each of his four seasons.

In 2020 with veteran quarterback Philip Rivers— who is more of a spread-the-wealth distributor — Hines flourished. He put up career highs in carries (89), rushing yards (380), rushing touchdowns (3), receptions (63), receiving yards (482), and receiving touchdowns.

In four seasons, Hines has never missed a game, starting 12-of-65. He's totaled 282 carries for 1,169 yards (4.1 avg.) and 9 touchdowns to go with 210 receptions (272 targets) for 1,537 yards (7.3 avg.) and 7 touchdowns.

It'll be a nice jolt for the Colts' offense if they're able to get Hines rolling again. All indications are that it should be the case, as Ryan has a track record of utilizing his running backs that are able to make plays in the passing game.

Cordarrelle Patterson and Mike Davis both had over 135 carries and 40 catches with Ryan on the Atlanta Falcons in 2021. Devonta Freeman had over 180 carries and 55-plus receptions in 2019, in 2016 had over 225 carries with 50-plus catches, and then in 2015 had 265 carries with over 70 receptions.

When Ryan has a running back who can catch the ball, he gets it to them.

Do you expect Hines to have a better season in 2022? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

