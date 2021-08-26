August 26, 2021
Frank Reich Says Cuts From Deep, Talented Colts' WR Room Will Be 'Tough'

With one final preseason game on tap, the Indianapolis Colts will have a number of tough roster decisions to make in the coming days, none tougher than at wide receiver, according to head coach Frank Reich. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube).
Final cuts are never easy — nor fun — coming out of training camp and the preseason. 

That decision is a tough one for general managers, front office executives, coaches, and especially fringe roster players who see their NFL dreams dashed in a heartbeat. 

A number of decisions at wide receiver will be rather tough this year for the Indianapolis Colts and head coach Frank Reich, who addressed just how difficult the cuts will be from a deep, talented wide receivers room that sees names like Dezmon Patmon, Ashton Dulin, Michael Strachan, DeMichael Harris, Tarik Black, and Tyler Vaughns.

Indianapolis Colts second-year wide receiver Ashton Dulin earned a roster spot based on his versatility at the position, in special teams coverage, and as a returner.

"It’s going to be tough, and we feel very confident in our receiver group," Reich said to reporters Wednesday on the final day of training camp in Westfield. "We have a lot of guys that can make plays, that we feel good about. A lot of things factor into it including special teams, but then also the role that they play – certain guys you use in different ways. So that will be a tough decision.”

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Mike Strachan (17) catches a ball during the day's Colts camp practice at Grand Park in Westfield on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Colts Camp

Guys such as Strachan, Patmon and even Black and Vaughns have played rather well in training camp and throughout the preseason, but there's only so many roster spots available behind the likes of T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell and Zach Pascal on the 53-man roster. 

Though cuts will need to happen, the Colts have done a great job adding talent with significant upside in the last two offseasons at the position, putting themselves in the position to choose from a deep, talented position group. 

That differs greatly from how the media masses felt about the Colts' wide receivers shortly after trading for franchise quarterback Carson Wentz. Now, the Colts are in a position of power at receiver. 

Aug 15, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Tarik Black (7) dives and catches the ball while Carolina Panthers cornerback Troy Pride (25) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“Obviously, we feel great about it, but we really haven’t put anything out there yet," Reich said. "We have out here. We see it, we feel good about it, but we’ve got to prove that come regular season time. So no, we’re not looking for that credit just yet. We want to keep stacking together practices, feeling good about each other so we’ll be ready to go.”

Have thoughts on the Indianapolis Colts' roster decisions at wide receiver coming out of training camp? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

Aug 15, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Tyler Vaughns (85) runs with the ball while Carolina Panthers running back Mikey Daniel (32) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
