Horseshoe Huddle Podcast: Gut Reaction to Colts’ Upset of Chiefs

Chad Jensen and Andrew Moore react to the Colts' 20-17 upset over the Chiefs. Can Colts fans trust to be excited?

The Indianapolis Colts shocked the football world on Sunday when they pulled off the upset of the Kansas City Chiefs.

In a thriller at Lucas Oil Stadium, Matt Ryan earned his 43rd comeback victory as he threw a touchdown to Jelani Woods with 24 seconds remaining. The 20-17 victory brings the Colts’ record to 1-1-1 on the season.

Horseshoe Huddle is proud to announce the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast. Publisher Chad Jensen and Analyst Andrew Moore are your hosts as they break down each Colts matchup throughout the season. Check out the first episode below:

On the first episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast, Chad and Andrew give their gut reactions to the Colts’ upset of the Chiefs and if the Colts can be trusted moving forward. The guys talk about a variety of topics regarding the game and how each side of the ball had an impact.

While the Colts’ offense struggled to get going, Ryan and the offense ended the game on a 16-play drive to take the lead for good. Chad and Andrew discuss how the Matt Ryan experience has been, the continued issues with the offensive line, and how rookies Woods and Alec Pierce stepped up in the victory.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Colts gave Patrick Mahomes fits and kept Indy in the game until the offense could get going. The guys reveal how the Colts offense was able to contain Mahomes and how this defense will get even better when Shaquille Leonard returns.

Make sure to subscribe to the Horseshoe Huddle YouTube channel and hit the bell so you are notified whenever Chad and Andrew go live. The Horseshoe Huddle Podcast is built for Colts fans to join in on the conversation and take in expert analysis regarding their favorite team. Join us live on the next episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!

Sep 25, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
