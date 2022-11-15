Skip to main content

Horseshoe Huddle Podcast: Gut Reaction to Colts’ Win, Jeff Saturday Debut vs. Raiders

Andrew and Drake give their reactions to the Indianapolis Colts’ win over the Las Vegas Raiders and how Jeff Saturday fared in his debut as head coach.

Victory Monday has not been this sweet in a long time for the Indianapolis Colts.

After a week that saw their head coach get fired, a surprising interim head coach named, and criticism hurled their way, the Colts came out on top with a 25-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Behind the leadership of Jeff Saturday and Matt Ryan, the win moves the Colts to 4-5-1 on the season and gives Saturday his first win as head coach of the Colts.

Horseshoe Huddle is proud to announce the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast. Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Drake Wally serve as your experts on all things Colts. The guys will break down each Colts matchup throughout the rest of the season and give their reactions to any breaking news to come out of W 56th Street. Check out the latest episode below:

On Monday night, Andrew and Drake started the show by giving their gut reactions to the victory and Saturday’s debut. The guys broke down the changes they saw with the team and the difference between this Colts team and the one embarrassed by the New England Patriots a week ago.

After talking about Saturday, Andrew and Drake turn their attention to the action on the field. The guys give their analysis on an offense that had Ryan return as the starting quarterback, Jonathan Taylor back in form, and an offensive line that dominated the line of scrimmage.

The Colts’ defense cannot be left out, either. Andrew and Drake talk about how the unit continued to shine, and the game-sealing plays made by Bobby Okereke and Stephon Gilmore. Do the Colts have a top-5 defense in the NFL? The guys weigh in.

Finally, the episode ends with Andrew and Drake revealing who they believe should be considered the Colts player of the game after the winning effort in Las Vegas.

