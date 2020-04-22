AllColts
Indianapolis Colts Add Tight End Trey Burton

Five days after being released by Chicago, tight end Trey Burton has agreed to join the Indianapolis Colts.Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports

PhilB24

INDIANAPOLIS — Tight end Trey Burton has agreed to terms to join the Indianapolis Colts, according to his representation EnterSports Management, which announced the Wednesday deal on social media.

Released five days ago by the Chicago Bears, the seventh-year pro will be reunited with Colts head coach Frank Reich. Burton played his first four seasons in Philadelphia, where Reich was was offensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017. They won a Super Bowl LII ring together in the latter postseason.

The Colts allowed former Pro Bowl tight end Eric Ebron to depart in free agency, so Burton fills a need alongside Pro Bowl tight end Jack Doyle. The only other tight end on the roster is Mo Alie-Cox.

Burton, 28, signed a four-year deal with the Bears in 2018 and had 54 receptions for 569 yards and six TDs that first season, all single-season career bests.

A core muscle injury limited him to eight games and just 14 catches for 84 yards last season. Bears general manager Ryan Pace referenced Burton’s injuries when explaining the release.

For his career, has 131 receptions for 1,282 yards and 12 TDs.

NFL Draft Couldn't Arrive Soon Enough

In an inconceivable time without sports, we need something to sustain our hope for not just a football team's future but for our own as a society. This NFL draft has become more important than ever before.

PhilB24

Who Let Dogs Out When Colts are on Draft Clock?

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard could be visited by three of man's best friends during the NFL Draft. Despite taking all logistical precautions, his family is entrusted with keeping three dogs from his draft work space in the home basement.

PhilB24

Are Indianapolis Colts Positioned to Step Up?

Before this week's NFL draft, Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard has been busy in free agency with the addition of quarterback Philip Rivers, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and cornerback Xavier Rhodes, among others. But Ballard insists the moves don't matter unless the Colts prove it on the field.

PhilB24

Indianapolis Colts Personnel Tracker

Reviewing how the Indianapolis Colts roster has changed during the offseason with free-agent signings and departures as well as six players who became unrestricted free agents and have yet to sign with a team.

PhilB24

Colts Flashback: Pat McAfee, Jim Gaffigan Pile on Laughs

Stand-up comedian Jim Gaffigan starred in a hilarious 2014 Colts.com video in which he was on the Indianapolis Colts roster during training camp but cut. Colts punter Pat McAfee stayed in character for a locker-room chat about his part in the video.

PhilB24

Virtual NFL Draft Requires Adjustment, But Colts Sticking to Same Principles

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard advised his scouting staff to stay true to what they've done in the past in finding the right players despite draft preparation requiring remote communication.

PhilB24

Colts GM Doesn't Lament for a Second Trading First-Round Pick

Chris Ballard convincingly asserts that dealing the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 first-round draft choice, 13th overall, to acquire All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner last month was an "easy" decision. The Colts have seven picks in this week's NFL draft.

PhilB24

PhilB24

ColtsSpeak: David Seiter

The latest ColtsSpeak conversation is with Indianapolis Colts fan David Seiter, a U.S. Army veteran who moved to Indianapolis in 1994. The Carmel attorney shares his views in a question-and-answer chat with AllColts.com editor Phillip B. Wilson.

PhilB24

On Second Thought, Perhaps Safety is Higher Colts Draft Priority

GM Chris Ballard's non-committal response on picking up the 2021 contract option for safety Malik Hooker suggests other options are being considered. The Indianapolis Colts have until May 4th to decide on that fifth-year option.

PhilB24

Twenty-One Years Later, Brandon Burlsworth Legacy Endures For Retired Indianapolis Colts Coach

Longtime offensive line coach Howard Mudd reflects on how Burlsworth, an offensive guard selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the third round in 1999, made a lasting impression in such a short time before the All-American's death 10 days later.

PhilB24