Indianapolis Colts Add Tight End Trey Burton

INDIANAPOLIS — Tight end Trey Burton has agreed to terms to join the Indianapolis Colts, according to his representation EnterSports Management, which announced the Wednesday deal on social media.

Released five days ago by the Chicago Bears, the seventh-year pro will be reunited with Colts head coach Frank Reich. Burton played his first four seasons in Philadelphia, where Reich was was offensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017. They won a Super Bowl LII ring together in the latter postseason.

The Colts allowed former Pro Bowl tight end Eric Ebron to depart in free agency, so Burton fills a need alongside Pro Bowl tight end Jack Doyle. The only other tight end on the roster is Mo Alie-Cox.

Burton, 28, signed a four-year deal with the Bears in 2018 and had 54 receptions for 569 yards and six TDs that first season, all single-season career bests.

A core muscle injury limited him to eight games and just 14 catches for 84 yards last season. Bears general manager Ryan Pace referenced Burton’s injuries when explaining the release.

For his career, has 131 receptions for 1,282 yards and 12 TDs.