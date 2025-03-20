Colts WR Could Be Team's Best Trade Asset
The Indianapolis Colts have made sure to stay busy in making a few worthwhile additions in the early parts of this offseason, headlined by a couple of strong acquisitions upon the defensive side of the football in guys like Camryn Bynum and Charvarius Ward from the free agency market.
However, some around league circles could see the Colts going in a different direction on the offensive side of the ball –– opting to shed talent in a trade to land a few assets their way to help retool their roster that stands a few steps away from contention.
In the mind of Pro Football Focus analyst Bradley Locker, the best asset on the Colts' roster could include in a trade would be wide receiver Alec Pierce, the young 24-year-old pass catcher coming off his best season in Indianapolis.
"Ordinarily, this could figure to be Anthony Richardson, who has underwhelmed and hardly played during his two pro seasons," Locker wrote. "But with the Colts publicly committing to a quarterback battle through at least July, Richardson probably won’t be traded yet. Instead, one of the team’s receivers could go. The Colts have four legitimately viable wideouts in Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Pierce and A.D. Mitchell. Pierce is also the only one in a contract year, and his dynamic deep receiving skill (99.1 PFF receiving grade) would resonate with most teams. Indianapolis might keep all four in a pivotal year for its quarterback room, but Pierce would be the best bet to be traded."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
If Richardson were in a different position with the Colts franchise, he might be the one to secure the nod for the team's highest-valued asset. Instead, the honor goes to the Cincinnati product, who has an interesting case for whatever deal may involve his services.
Pulling the trigger on any deal centering around Pierce could be a tough one considering his latest production. Yet, from a value perspective, it's reasonable to believe that the Colts' wideout would have strong outside interest from teams needing explosive, downfield weapons in their offense.
Pierce is coming off his third season in Indianapolis putting up 37 catches for 824 yards and seven touchdowns, which came out to a league-leading 22.3 yards per reception.
For an offense that has tantalizing options at receiver already with guys like Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and A.D. Mitchell in the mix, pivoting from Pierce to re-invest those assets into needs elsewhere on the roster could be a wise decision from the Colts brass. Especially in a league where receiving talent is more coveted than ever, banking on that may be a choice worth a strong look.
If Chris Ballard and Co. could land a worthwhile package for their young pass catcher, perhaps a day two and three pick, or even extra talent to add on the defensive end, don't discount Pierce being on the block for a potential new home as this offseason progresses.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.