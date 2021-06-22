Free-Agent Wide Receiver Eyeing the Colts

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsDraftFilmSI.com
Search

Colts Among Teams Golden Tate Would Like to Join

Free-agent WR Golden Tate recently joined SiriusXM NFL Radio and said the Colts are among the teams in which he'd like to play.
Author:
Publish date:

One big pull for NFL teams when it comes to free agency is the allure of your quarterback.

Although new QB Carson Wentz has yet to play a down for the Indianapolis Colts, there's already at least one current free agent who would like to suit up with him.

Recently, veteran wide receiver Golden Tate joined SiriusXM NFL Radio and said the Colts are among the teams in which he'd like to play, also naming his hometown Tennessee Titans as well as the Los Angeles Rams.

"Once I get opportunities, I'll prove how good I am and how good I've been over the years," Tate, who will turn 33 this summer, said.

When surveying the NFL landscape, at his age it would be good for Tate to have some familiarity in his next destination, so it makes sense he'd like to play with Wentz.

"Indy, over with Carson Wentz," Tate said, pointing out Wentz's presence specifically as a drawing point.

In his lone stretch playing with Wentz as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles for eight games in 2018, Tate caught 30-of-44 targets for 278 yards (9.3 avg.) and 1 touchdown.

Most recently with the New York Giants last year, Tate caught 35-of-52 targets for 388 yards (11.1 avg.) and 2 touchdowns to go with 4 punt returns for 35 yards (8.8 avg). He also threw the ball twice, completing one pass for 18 yards.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

Tate is hoping to play in his 12th NFL season after spending time with the Seattle Seahawks (2010-13), Detroit Lions (2014-18), Eagles (2018), and Giants (2019-20).

The playmaking vet has really never had a subpar season according to Pro Football Focus, as his average grade per season is 74.9.

A one-time Pro Bowler, in his career Tate has been a do-it-all weapon for his teams. He's made 695 receptions (1,041 targets) for 8,278 yards (11.9 avg.) and 46 touchdowns as well as 44 carries for 216 yards (4.9 avg.). He has also returned 111 punts for 1,119 yards (10.1 avg.) and 7 kickoffs for 93 yards (13.3 avg.).

As for Tate and the Colts, does he fit? Not really. At least not right now.

The Colts have plenty of players at the wide receiver position and are expected to have a hotly-contested battle for the bottom of the regular-season depth chart.

Where would Tate fit in with T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, and Zach Pascal?

Tate is still talented enough to play, but there is unlikely to be a scenario where the Colts utilize a 33-year-old skill position player over presumably healthy guys like Pittman, Campbell, Dezmon Patmon, or Mike Strachan, who are in their early 20s and have loads of potential to reach.

If the Colts find themselves in a bind at the position because of injuries during the season and Tate is still available, it would be a good move, but let's hope it doesn't get to that point.

Would you want the Colts to sign Tate? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Nov 24, 2018; Nashville, TN, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo (10) celebrates over Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (2) after a sack during the second half at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Film

Dayo Odeyingbo: "He will be a Perennial Pro Bowler"

Dec 3, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Golden Tate (19) celebrates his 6-yard touchdown catch with quarterback Carson Wentz (11) against the Washington Redskins during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
News

Free-Agent Wide Receiver Eyeing the Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws the ball during Indianapolis Colts OTAs.
News

ESPN Analyst Tabs Carson Wentz As Surprise Minicamp Standout

May 27, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) works out during Indianapolis Colts OTAs.
News

Colts' Rookie Pass Rusher Named Team's Offseason Standout By Bleacher Report

Nov 12, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) runs the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
News

BR: Michael Pittman Jr. Colts' Biggest Potential Fantasy Breakout in 2021

Screen Shot 2021-06-20 at 8.33.02 AM
Film

Colts' Flashback: Manning Lights Up Broncos For First Career Playoff Win

Oct 11, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) runs with the ball as Indianapolis Colts free safety Julian Blackmon (32) defends during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts' Julian Blackmon Lands in Top 10 of Latest NFL Safety Rankings

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard has been working out in his rural South Carolina countryside this offseason and converted the Man Cave into a weight room with equipment borrowed from his high school.
News

Bleacher Report Projects Nearly $100M In Guarantees For Leonard, Nelson Extensions