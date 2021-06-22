Free-Agent Wide Receiver Eyeing the Colts

Free-agent WR Golden Tate recently joined SiriusXM NFL Radio and said the Colts are among the teams in which he'd like to play.

One big pull for NFL teams when it comes to free agency is the allure of your quarterback.

Although new QB Carson Wentz has yet to play a down for the Indianapolis Colts, there's already at least one current free agent who would like to suit up with him.

Recently, veteran wide receiver Golden Tate joined SiriusXM NFL Radio and said the Colts are among the teams in which he'd like to play, also naming his hometown Tennessee Titans as well as the Los Angeles Rams.

"Once I get opportunities, I'll prove how good I am and how good I've been over the years," Tate, who will turn 33 this summer, said.

When surveying the NFL landscape, at his age it would be good for Tate to have some familiarity in his next destination, so it makes sense he'd like to play with Wentz.

"Indy, over with Carson Wentz," Tate said, pointing out Wentz's presence specifically as a drawing point.

In his lone stretch playing with Wentz as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles for eight games in 2018, Tate caught 30-of-44 targets for 278 yards (9.3 avg.) and 1 touchdown.

Most recently with the New York Giants last year, Tate caught 35-of-52 targets for 388 yards (11.1 avg.) and 2 touchdowns to go with 4 punt returns for 35 yards (8.8 avg). He also threw the ball twice, completing one pass for 18 yards.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

Tate is hoping to play in his 12th NFL season after spending time with the Seattle Seahawks (2010-13), Detroit Lions (2014-18), Eagles (2018), and Giants (2019-20).

The playmaking vet has really never had a subpar season according to Pro Football Focus, as his average grade per season is 74.9.

A one-time Pro Bowler, in his career Tate has been a do-it-all weapon for his teams. He's made 695 receptions (1,041 targets) for 8,278 yards (11.9 avg.) and 46 touchdowns as well as 44 carries for 216 yards (4.9 avg.). He has also returned 111 punts for 1,119 yards (10.1 avg.) and 7 kickoffs for 93 yards (13.3 avg.).

As for Tate and the Colts, does he fit? Not really. At least not right now.

The Colts have plenty of players at the wide receiver position and are expected to have a hotly-contested battle for the bottom of the regular-season depth chart.

Where would Tate fit in with T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, and Zach Pascal?

Tate is still talented enough to play, but there is unlikely to be a scenario where the Colts utilize a 33-year-old skill position player over presumably healthy guys like Pittman, Campbell, Dezmon Patmon, or Mike Strachan, who are in their early 20s and have loads of potential to reach.

If the Colts find themselves in a bind at the position because of injuries during the season and Tate is still available, it would be a good move, but let's hope it doesn't get to that point.

Would you want the Colts to sign Tate? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.