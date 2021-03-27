Draft Expert: Pair of Colts Among Best QBs Ever Scouted

ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. recently ranked the top 10 quarterbacks he's ever scouted and former Colts Andrew Luck and Peyton Manning made the list.

The topic of the quarterback position has been a popular one for the Indianapolis Colts over the last few years.

Long a spoiled franchise in terms of quarterback play that saw roughly two decades of elite players under center, the Colts now find themselves searching for "the one."

The two players responsible for those nearly two decades of excellence are of course Peyton Manning (1998-2011) and Andrew Luck (2012-2018).

Recently, ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. released a list of the 10 greatest quarterback prospects that he's ever scouted dating back to 1979, and both Colts greats made the cut.

"What follows below are the top 10 quarterbacks on that list, based on my pre-draft grades," Kiper said. "Let's dig into my highest-graded quarterbacks since 1979, and I'll include snippets from my final scouting reports, (and) quick notes on how their careers ended up."

2. Andrew Luck, Stanford

Draft class: 2012

Pick: No. 1 overall, Indianapolis Colts

What I wrote at the time: "Luck has it all -- size, incredible smarts, accuracy, and a great work ethic. I compare him a lot to Peyton Manning, but Luck is more athletic. Because of this, the expectations for Luck will be through the roof. He has the overall makeup to deal with that type of pressure and go on to enjoy a career that lives up to all the hype."

Career notes: Luck made four Pro Bowls in his seven-year career before he abruptly retired before the 2019 season. He was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2018 after he missed the entire 2017 season with injuries. He finished his career with 171 touchdown passes and 83 interceptions.

Being the second-best quarterback that the world's most well-known NFL draft expert has ever scouted is really something of note.

Under head coach Jim Harbaugh (another former Colts quarterback) at Stanford, Luck led the Cardinal to some of its most successful days in recent memory, willing them to big conference wins and major bowl game appearances in each of his three seasons as the starter.

All of Luck's physical and mental intangibles translated to the NFL as he quickly became one of the NFL's best quarterbacks.

Luck struggled through injuries between 2015 and the summer of 2019 before his retirement abruptly before the 2019 season. The toll the ailments took on Luck physically and mentally robbed what very well could have been a Hall-of-Fame career.

Still, Luck led the Colts to the playoffs in each of his four healthy NFL seasons and placed himself among the best quarterbacks in Colts franchise history alongside Manning and Johnny Unitas.

In his career, Luck started 86 games, going 2,000-of-3,290 passing (60.8%) for 23,671 yards (7.2 YPA), 171 touchdowns, and 83 interceptions. He also ran the ball 332 times for 1,590 yards (4.8 avg.) and 14 touchdowns.

3. Peyton Manning, Tennessee

Draft class: 1998

Pick: No. 1 overall, Indianapolis Colts

What I wrote at the time: "He won't provide the extra dimension of a Steve Young, but I can't think of a player I'd rather have under center leading my football team into battle. With free agency, teams are changing personnel each year. The need for consistency and leadership at QB is more critical than ever. Manning will win and win big at the pro level, provided of course he gets the necessary assistance from his teammates and the organization."

Career notes: Manning threw 28 interceptions as a rookie but then settled into an elite quarterback. He was named first-team All-Pro seven times, was named regular-season MVP five times and won two Super Bowl titles, one with the Colts and one with the Broncos. He'll enter the Hall of Fame in the 2021 class later this year.

Manning is the third-best signal-caller Kiper has scouted, and he may just be the best quarterback to ever play the game.

His list of accomplishments is ridiculous.

Aside from being at or near the top of the NFL record books in numerous categories, Manning won one Super Bowl each with the Colts and Denver Broncos, was named NFL MVP five times, NFL Offensive Player of the Year twice, and NFL Comeback Player of the Year once. He was also named an All-Pro 10 times and a Pro Bowler 14 times.

Manning was also named to the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team as well as the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Not only will Manning's footprint on the NFL record books stand the test of time, but his Colts records also may never be touched.

In his career, Manning started 265 games, going 6,125-of-9,380 passing (65.3%) for 71,940 yards (7.7 YPA), 539 touchdowns, and 251 interceptions. He also ran the ball 431 times for 667 yards (1.5 avg.) and 18 touchdowns.

Note: John Elway ranked No. 1 on Kiper's list. While Elway was drafted No. 1 overall by the Baltimore Colts in 1983, he demanded and was granted a trade to the Broncos before ever playing for the Colts.

