Colts Announce 2021 Training Camp Dates, Times, Themes

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts announced the dates, times, and themes for 2021 training camp, or better known to Colts Nation as #ColtsCamp.

Wednesday, July 28 – Camp Kickoff

Thursday, July 29 – Youth Sports Day

Friday, July 30 – "Out Of Office" Day

Saturday, July 31 – Kid's Day, presented by Riley Children's Health and "Back Together Saturday"

Monday, August 2 – Back to School Day

Tuesday, August 3 – Sunrise Fitness Day, presented by Planet Fitness

Wednesday, August 4 – Colts Community Day

Saturday, August 7 – Hall of Fame Day, powered by Kerauno

Sunday, August 8 – Bike to Camp Day, presented by Meijer

Wednesday, August 11 – Armed Forces Day

Thursday, August 12 – "Thirsty Thursday," presented by Bud Light

Friday, August 13 – Fan Appreciation Day, presented by CenterPoint Energy

Tuesday, August 17 – Frontline Worker Appreciation Day

Wednesday, August 18 – Grandparents Day

Thursday, August 19 – "Mom & Tots Day Out"

Following 2020's pandemic-affected offseason that saw the NFL keep its teams at their facilities for camp, the Colts will make their return to Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. on Tuesday, July 27 after making it their summer home away from home in 2018 and 2019.

Arguably the highlight of camp for the Colts will be their joint practices with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Aug. 12 and Friday, Aug. 13 ahead of their preseason opener on Sun., Aug. 15.

