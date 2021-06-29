Sports Illustrated home
Colts Announce 2021 Training Camp Dates, Times, Themes

The Colts announced the dates, times, and themes for 2021 training camp, better known as #ColtsCamp.
On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts announced the dates, times, and themes for 2021 training camp, or better known to Colts Nation as #ColtsCamp.

  • Wednesday, July 28 – Camp Kickoff
  • Thursday, July 29 – Youth Sports Day
  • Friday, July 30 – "Out Of Office" Day
  • Saturday, July 31 – Kid's Day, presented by Riley Children's Health and "Back Together Saturday"
  • Monday, August 2 – Back to School Day
  • Tuesday, August 3 – Sunrise Fitness Day, presented by Planet Fitness
  • Wednesday, August 4 – Colts Community Day
  • Saturday, August 7 – Hall of Fame Day, powered by Kerauno
  • Sunday, August 8 – Bike to Camp Day, presented by Meijer
  • Wednesday, August 11 – Armed Forces Day
  • Thursday, August 12 – "Thirsty Thursday," presented by Bud Light
  • Friday, August 13 – Fan Appreciation Day, presented by CenterPoint Energy
  • Tuesday, August 17 – Frontline Worker Appreciation Day
  • Wednesday, August 18 – Grandparents Day 
  • Thursday, August 19 – "Mom & Tots Day Out"
Following 2020's pandemic-affected offseason that saw the NFL keep its teams at their facilities for camp, the Colts will make their return to Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. on Tuesday, July 27 after making it their summer home away from home in 2018 and 2019.

Arguably the highlight of camp for the Colts will be their joint practices with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Aug. 12 and Friday, Aug. 13 ahead of their preseason opener on Sun., Aug. 15.

For complete details on camp, visit: colts.com/events/trainingcamp.

Which day are you most looking forward to during #ColtsCamp? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich instructs players during 2019 training camp.
