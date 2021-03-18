Report: Colts Free-Agent LB Visiting Browns Thursday

Horseshoe Huddle
Report: Colts LB Anthony Walker Visiting Browns Thursday

Colts free-agent linebacker Anthony Walker is visiting the Browns on Thursday.
One Indianapolis Colts free agent is taking the next step in testing the open market.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Colts linebacker Anthony Walker is visiting the Cleveland Browns on Thursday.

In 57 career games (48 starts) with the Colts, Walker has amassed 343 tackles (19 for loss), 3.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumbles recovered, 3 interceptions, 11 pass breakups, and 6 quarterback hits.

Drafted in 2017 into former head coach Chuck Pagano's 3-4 base defense, Walker is a rare holdover from the previous coaching staff.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard discussed Walker during his end-of-season press conference, and it sounds like it's up in the air whether Walker will be back or not.

"I have a special relationship with Anthony Walker," Ballard said. "Selfless. Team guy. Rare leader. I hope he gets into coaching one day or scouting. Mark my words on this: if Anthony Walker gets into coaching, he will be a head football coach in the National Football League. And if he gets into scouting, he'll be a general manager.

"He's brilliant — absolutely brilliant, and he's made of the right stuff," Ballard continued. "I know Anthony wants to play more. We value Anthony. We'll see how it works out. I want good for Anthony."

If Walker was to leave in free agency, it could be helpful toward getting a compensatory draft pick next offseason since the Colts already have his replacement in Bobby Okereke and don't need to sign a free agent to fill the void.

Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Anthony Walker, shown before a 2019 road game, is entering a contract year. The team's leading tackler would like to stay with the Colts.
