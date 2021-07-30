Sports Illustrated home
Foot Causes Carson Wentz to Miss Friday's Practice

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is sitting out of Friday's practice with a foot injury.
It's only the third day of training camp practices but the Indianapolis Colts are taking it cautious with new quarterback Carson Wentz and having him sit out on Friday with a foot ailment.

Friday's news appears to be the first sign of any issue with Wentz's foot. The degree of injury and how long it may keep him out has not yet been announced.

Through the first two practices, Wentz has taken command of the Colts' offense and his teammates. His arm strength, mobility, and playmaking ability have all been on display.

With Wentz out on Friday, backup Jacob Eason is expected to step into the lead quarterback role with Sam Ehlinger and Jalen Morton stepping in behind. It's a terrific opportunity for Eason to establish himself firmly as the backup while Ehlinger attempts to make his own case for the role.

Left guard Quenton Nelson, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, and tight end Jack Doyle were all given a veterans' day off on Friday.

The Colts also have a practice at 1:00pm ET on Saturday before they take their first day off on Sunday. They are expected to have their first fully-padded practice on Monday when they return.

What have you thought of Wentz through the first two practices? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Jul 28, 2021; Westfield, IN, United States; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) at Grand Park.
