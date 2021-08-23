August 23, 2021
Colts' Carson Wentz Returns to Practice Monday

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has returned to practice after undergoing a procedure on his foot early in August.
For the first time in 25 days, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has returned to the practice field.

Back on July 29, Wentz felt a "twinge" in his foot during practice which was later revealed to be a preexisting condition potentially dating back as far as high school. The injury required surgery, which Wentz had on Monday, Aug. 2.

“Yes. He’ll be out there, he’ll be limited," Colts head coach Frank Reich announced to reporters during a conference call on Sunday. "He’ll be out there. It’ll be limited, he’ll be limited but he will be participating – as will (Ryan) Kelly and as will Quenton Nelson.”

Monday morning, we got our first new look at Wentz as a practice participant.

Like Wentz, center Ryan Kelly (elbow) and left guard Quenton Nelson (foot) have been out since early in camp. Nelson actually had a nearly identical issue as Wentz and underwent a procedure the day after Wentz. Having all three return this week is a good sign for their potential regular-season Week 1 availability.

The season opener at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Seattle Seahawks is 20 days away.

The Colts have been holding a competition at quarterback between Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger to see who will be the primary backup behind Wentz as well as the starter until he returns.

The initial timetable for return for Wentz (and Nelson) was 5-12 weeks. Now getting him on the practice field and testing the foot, even on a limited basis, the Colts should be able to get a grasp on the true timetable.

The early impression from Monday's practice is that Wentz is already moving well on that surgically-repaired foot.

Jul 28, 2021; Westfield, IN, United States; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) at Grand Park.
WATCH: Carson Wentz Returns to Practice

Aug 15, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich (center) talks with quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) during a timeout in the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich looks on during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Aug 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Nick Vigil (59) tackles Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal (14) during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Mike Strachan (17) catches a ball during the day's Colts camp practice at Grand Park in Westfield on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Colts Camp
Sep 20, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal (14) catches a touchdown pass in front of Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney (20) in the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) and Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) go in for a hand shake Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, during training camp at Grand Park in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp At Grand Park In Westfield Indiana Tuesday Aug 17 2021
