Outline of Darius Leonard's Potential Contract Extension Revealed

Per reports, Colts linebacker Darius Leonard's eventual contract extension is expected to be for four years and over $19 million per year.

Arguably the last domino has fallen for Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard to become the highest-paid linebacker in the NFL.

On Wednesday, the San Francisco 49ers and fourth-year All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner agreed to a massive, five-year, $95 million extension including $40.5M in guarantees.

As Leonard's representation and the Colts continue to hammer out their months-long negotiations, seeing Warner's contract figures now paves the way for Leonard's deal to one-up Warner's.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Leonard's deal is expected to be a contract extension of four years, averaging more than $19M per year. That would keep him in Indianapolis through the 2025 season.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

There is some debate about who is the best linebacker in the NFL, whether it's Leonard, Warner, Bobby Wagner, one of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Devin White and Lavonte David, or the field.

However, what can't be debated is that Leonard is arguably the NFL's biggest-play linebacker with many historically unrivaled statistics through his first three seasons.

In 42 games, Leonard has totaled 416 tackles (26 for loss), 15.0 sacks, 9 forced fumbles, 4 fumbles recovered, 7 interceptions, 22 pass breakups, and 1 touchdown. He has been named Defensive Rookie of the Year, a two-time First-Team All-Pro, a Second-Team All-Pro, and a two-time Pro Bowler.

The debate can go on forever online, but one thing is for certain: Warner and Leonard deserve what's coming their way.

What are your thoughts on Leonard's potential contract extension? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.