Colts DB Joining Former Colts Coach in Houston

Colts free agent defensive back Tremon Smith is reportedly joining former assistant special teams coach Frankie Ross with the Texans.

The Indianapolis Colts are losing a special teams standout as cornerback Tremon Smith is reportedly signing with the Houston Texans.

According to Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle, Smith is signing a one-year contract with Houston worth up to $1.13 million, including an $80,000 signing bonus and other incentives.

The fourth-year cornerback and special teamer entered the offseason as a restricted free agent but was not made a qualifying offer from the Colts according to AL.com.

Smith joins former Colts assistant special teams coach Frankie Ross, who took Houston's special teams coordinator position under new head coach David Culley.

In 10 games with the Colts in 2020, Smith played primarily on special teams, seeing 146 snaps with the kickoff coverage, punt return, kickoff return, kick block, and punt coverage units compared to just seven snaps on defense at cornerback.

In total, Smith recorded 2 tackles. As a return man, he had 8 kickoff returns for 180 yards (22.5 avg.) including a long of 33 yards. Pro Football Focus gave him a career-high special teams grade of 73.0 in including 2 special teams tackles.

Smith was a member of the Professional Football Writers of America's All-Rookie Team in 2018 as a return specialist after returning 33 kickoffs for 886 yards (26.8 avg.).

He was drafted in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs and has also spent time with the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles

