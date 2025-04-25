Indianapolis Colts Draft: Best Available Day 2 Fits
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is officially in the books, and the Indianapolis Colts selected tight end Tyler Warren with the 14th overall pick.
With the need at tight end filled at the top of the draft, the Colts can turn their attention to other areas on the roster for day two. The Colts are in a prime position at pick 45 to have a talented player fall into their lap, which could give the team options for what they want to do in terms of a trade-up (or a trade-down).
Let's dive into several of the top options for the team on day two of the draft.
Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina
Revel was seen as a consensus top-20 pick before a torn ACL cost him the second half of his final season. He still needs time to recover, but his ball skills and foot speed are on another level for a big cornerback. He would likely be the best player available if he makes it to the Colts' pick at 45.
Donovan Ezeiruaku, DE, Boston College
Ezeiruaku was an All-American last season at Boston College, and his blend of speed and length is exactly what the Colts look for at the position. The team would likely have to trade up to land this speed rusher, but it could be well worth it to add one of the better athletes in the draft off the edge.
Tate Ratledge, IOL, Georgia
Ratledge is one of the most athletic offensive linemen in this draft, and he could step in and immediately fill the void left by Will Fries this offseason. He has had some injury issues in college, but he is a warrior on the football field that is beloved by the teammates. Plus, his mullet is the best in the class.
Jonah Savaiinaea, IOL, Arizona
Savaiinaea is the Colts' type of offensive lineman. He is a massive former offensive tackle who tested out of this world this offseason. He may need a little bit of work to adjust to the interior, but he has the traits and the ability that the Colts look for at the position.
Miles Frazier, IOL, LSU
Frazier is a sneaky day two player to watch for the Colts. He is a former offensive tackle who transitioned inside with LSU to close out his career. He possesses long arms, good athleticism, and developed technique that could lead to him playing right away. Keep an eye on him in particular once round three rolls around.
Damien Martinez, RB, Miami
Martinez is the exact mold of running back the Colts are looking for. He is a smooth mover with excellent eyes and the tendency to make defenders miss in the open field. Similarly to Warren, Martinez is an enforcer who would add some pop to the offense. He's also a reliable pass blocker who could play on third downs immediately.
Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State
Farmer is a bit of a project on the interior, but he has the traits and the size that the Colts are looking for. My understanding is that the NFL is much higher on him than most in draft media, so the Colts may have to use their 45th overall pick to snag this talented defender.
Alfred Collins, DT, Texas
Collins is a prospect who built up some steam throughout the draft process, and the Colts even had him in on a 30 visit. He is built like an NFL nose tackle with powerful arms and an athletic frame. He needs to work on his pad level, but he is a fun potential Grover Stewart backup to be had on day two.
Landon Jackson, DE, Arkansas
Jackson is a massive defensive end with high-end explosive scores who produced in the SEC. The Colts just lost Dayo Odeyingbo in free agency, so a player like Jackson could fill the void as an interior rusher on pass rushing downs. He also has the upside to be a long-term solution at strong side defensive end.
Bradyn Swinson, DE, LSU
Swinson is a productive defensive end who carried the LSU defense this past season. He is one of the best pure pass rushers in this class, and he would provide an immediate spark to the Colts defense in a rotation this upcoming season. The Colts are apparently very high on him and could even consider him in round two if they move back.
Ashton Gillotte, DE, Louisville
Gillotte is an under-the-radar pass rusher who put together some outstanding workout numbers this offseason. He is a relentless pass rusher with some power in his game, and he could be an intriguing late day-two selection for a team like the Colts.
Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA
The dream pick for day two is Schwesinger. He is an outstanding coverage linebacker who fits Lou Anarumo's scheme perfectly. The only fear is if he makes it to the Colts at 45. If he's on the board, the Colts should run the card in and lock in a playmaker next to Zaire Franklin.
Smael Mondon Jr., LB, Georgia
If Schwesinger is off the board, a player like Mondon makes a ton of sense in round three for the team. He plays more like a big safety at linebacker with great coverage feel and closing speed in space. He'd be another fun addition to the room in this draft.