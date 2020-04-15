AllColts
Top Stories
News

Indianapolis Colts' Draft Strategy Must Include Having an Eye on After 2020

PhilB24

INDIANAPOLIS — An NFL general manager’s most oft-uttered phrase leading up to next week’s NFL draft is “best player available.”

But realistically speaking there are other factors, such as addressing obvious needs. In the case of the Indianapolis Colts, consider something else when analyzing what general manager Chris Ballard might do — players entering a contract year.

The Colts have several key players entering the final year of their contracts, which means Ballard must have an eye on 2021 and beyond and not just be focused on 2020. GMs try to draft a year or two out when addressing certain positions, and missing on a player in the first three rounds usually sets a franchise back.

Key Colts entering a contract year are wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, center Ryan Kelly, running back Marlon Mack, defensive end Justin Houston, defensive tackle Denico Autry and wide receiver Zach Pascal. The team can also pick up the 2021 option on safety Malik Hooker, who would otherwise become a restricted free agent.

While active in free agency, it’s worth remembering that Ballard gave one-year contracts to quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Xavier Rhodes and cornerback T.J. Carrie. Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett is also at the end of his deal. That’s why so many mock drafts have the Colts drafting a quarterback, the most important position. If the 38-year-old Rivers or Brissett don’t play well enough, the Colts would be entering 2021 without a quarterback unless they draft one now.

The catch here is that the Colts traded their first-round draft choice, 13th overall, to acquire defensive tackle DeForest Buckner from San Francisco. So barring a trade up, Ballard won’t be on the clock until the second round, where the Colts have selections at 34 and 44.

Look at the other positions that could be thin. Wide receiver quickly comes to mind. Although hurt the last two years, Hilton is a four-time Pro Bowl playmaker who will command big money. Pascal signed a one-year restricted tender. The only wide receiver locked up long term is second-year pro Parris Campbell. So it also makes sense for the Colts to be thinking wide receiver.

That said, the reason many mocks are mentioning a cornerback with one of those second-round picks is because Rhodes is looking to regain his 2017 All-Pro form on a prove-it deal and Carrie was added for depth as an experienced veteran. If both don’t show something, the Colts just have second-year cornerback Rock Ya-Sin to go with nickel cornerback Kenny Moore II.

Just giving the standard “best player available” selection strategy doesn’t sound so realistic given these Colts needs. Ballard, who is participating in a pre-draft video conference call with the media on Friday, can’t ignore these three top positions of need: quarterback, wide receiver and cornerback.

If looking beyond those spots, the Colts could use a tight end or safety. They lack depth in both. But Ballard might decide he can’t use an early pick on either because of more pressing concerns.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Random Indianapolis Colts Thoughts on Drafting WRs, Color Rush Black Uniforms

Perhaps Colts GM Chris Ballard uses a draft pick on a wide receiver from round three on? What would you think about the Colts in color rush all-black uniforms?

PhilB24

Time is Now for Indianapolis Colts' Tyquan Lewis to Show Something

The 2018 second-round pick out of Ohio State has missed 15 games due to injuries in two NFL seasons. The defensive tackle/end starts of year three as a reserve who must make the most of the snaps he gets.

PhilB24

Colts Flashback: Jerrell Freeman Pitches McDonald's Colts Blitz Box

In 2014, the understated Indianapolis Colts linebacker pushed a blocking sled to a drive-thru window to get his fast-food box in a 30-second TV commercial. Each Colts Blitz Box had Freeman's signature and No. 50.

PhilB24

Twenty-One Years Later, Brandon Burlsworth Legacy Endures For Retired Indianapolis Colts Coach

Longtime offensive line coach Howard Mudd reflects on how Burlsworth, an offensive guard selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the third round in 1999, made a lasting impression in such a short time before the All-American's death 10 days later.

PhilB24

Indianapolis Colts Unveil New Logos

New designs incorporate Indianapolis Colts connection to the Hoosier State as well as jersey numbers worn in the 1950s and 1960s.

PhilB24

by

Footballfan55

Fullback Roosevelt Nix Sees Opportunity With Indianapolis Colts

Be it as a blocker creating holes in the Indianapolis Colts' solid rushing offense or contributing on special teams, the 2017 Pro Bowl player looks to make a mark any way he can after five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

PhilB24

ColtsSpeak: Dan Cole

The latest ColtsSpeak conversation is with longtime Indianapolis Colts season ticket holder and proud tailgate host Dan Cole, 59, of Madison, Ind., who shares his takes in a question-and-answer chat with AllColts.com editor Phillip B. Wilson. Cole’s dogs are named “Cap,” after “Captain Comeback” Jim Harbaugh, and “Goose,” after former Colts defensive tackle Tony Siragusa.

PhilB24

Indianapolis Colts' Tight End Needs Could be Met by Cole Kmet

The Notre Dame prospect is considered far and away the best tight end in the upcoming draft and the Colts have two second-round picks, where Kmet is projected to be taken. Will he still be available at the 44th overall selection or would the Colts have to take him earlier at No. 34?

PhilB24

by

JonAlbertson

ColtsSpeak: Justin Henson

ColtsSpeak starts off with Justin Henson, 38, Noblesville, Ind., who offers his views on the Indianapolis Colts in a question-and-answer chat with AllColts.com editor Phillip B. Wilson. Henson has been a Colts fan since running back Marshall Faulk was drafted in 1994.

PhilB24

by

PhilB24

Left-Field Thoughts on Indianapolis Colts Draft, Like Possibly Picking a Running Back

Keep in mind Colts starting running back Marlon Mack is entering a contract year and the top three-rated running backs are projected to go in the second round, where the Colts have two selections.

PhilB24

by

ColtsFan4ever