These Colts' Players Stock is Either Up or Down Early in Training Camp

These Colts players' stock is either trending up or down after the first week of training camp.

Training camp is the first big test for players on NFL rosters to show their stuff and to try and work their way up the team's depth chart.

The Indianapolis Colts have knocked out seven of their 19 practices so far, and we've identified players whose stock has either risen or fallen in this first portion of camp.

Note: Guys who don't have much higher to go up the depth chart or for playing time aren't eligible. For example, running back Jonathan Taylor, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, and linebacker Bobby Okereke have done really well, but we're not questioning anything about them.

STOCK UP

© Kelly Wilkinson/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

QBs Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger

In his second camp, Eason has been thrown into the Colts' starting quarterback role in the absence of Carson Wentz.

He was a big project when the team drafted him in the fourth round last year, and the lack of a traditional offseason and training camp didn't allow the Colts to evaluate Eason how they would've liked. Now, he's under a bigger microscope than ever.

Likewise, Ehlinger is a rookie late-round pick who is now receiving more reps than he otherwise would've as the third-stringer. He's done quite well with the opportunity.

Eason isn't on this side of the list because of his performance. In fact, he hasn't performed very well consistently so far, but the Colts haven't done anything to threaten his spot. It appears as if they may just be pouring their resources into him until they know more about Wentz's timetable for return. He's being given every opportunity to show the Colts who he is as a player.

Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

WRs Michael Pittman Jr., Mike Strachan, DeMichael Harris

Pittman almost doesn't need to be a part of this list. However, he's shown a connection with both Wentz and Eason, and he's been more involved than T.Y. Hilton. If Pittman really is set to become the Colts' WR1 at some point this year, what's gone down in training camp so far appears to be evidence.

As for Strachan and Harris, they've easily been the most prominent "fringe" guys vying for what many of us assume are the Colts' WR5 and WR6 spots. Ashton Dulin has missed multiple practices recently with a hamstring injury while Dezmon Patmon just isn't making plays.

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

TE Kylen Granson

Rookie tight ends don't always make an immediate impact, but Granson has been the Colts' most impressive tight end so far. Jack Doyle has been fine, as has Mo Alie-Cox considering some drops, but Granson looks like he could be a playmaker.

© Robert Scheer/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

DEs Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu

These four performing at a high level in camp has to be a dream come true for the Colts. Paye was a first-round pick, and the other three were second-rounders within the last four drafts. Now, they're all wreaking havoc on the Colts' offense as a group in training camp.

Paye and Lewis have been fixtures as the first-team ends while Turay and Banogu have mixed in as well and also seen quite a bit of action with the second unit. Banogu particularly seems to have at least one sack per practice.

After former starting ends Justin Houston and Denico Autry found new homes in free agency, it's a relief that these four have been this effective already. Now, to do it in games.

Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

LB E.J. Speed

The Colts have an opening at their SAM linebacker position, but they've also had a void at WILL throughout camp while Darius Leonard rehabs from an ankle procedure. Zaire Franklin has been the first-team SAM while Speed occupies Leonard's spot at WILL. The WILL is on the field far more often than the SAM, so Speed has seen plenty of reps.

Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said that once Leonard returns, they'll start mixing Speed in with Franklin at SAM. It once looked like a layup that Franklin would be the Colts' SAM this year, but Speed is making things interesting.

© Robert Scheer/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

CBs Rock Ya-Sin, T.J. Carrie

The Colts' third cornerback spot has been an open competition during camp, and while starting cornerback Xavier Rhodes has yet to participate in practice while he's on the COVID-19 list, it's given the CB3 candidates more opportunities.

Ya-Sin and Carrie have far and away received the most opportunity to compete for this spot. Marvell Tell III and Isaiah Rodgers were also thought to be contenders, but Ya-Sin and Carrie appear to be in the driver's seat.

It's been Ya-Sin's role for the last two years so he is likely the front-runner, and Carrie has also stuck with the first unit since he made his own return from the COVID-19 list.

STOCK DOWN

© Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

WRs Dezmon Patmon, Ashton Dulin

I touched on this briefly already, but in what was a crowded competition for the last couple of wide receiver spots, Patmon and Dulin are fading.

Patmon has been present at practice but is hardly making an impact, even though he has seen plenty of reps with the first and second units. The Colts kept him around as a rookie all last year despite only making him active for one game. That makes one think they had plans for him in the future, but he's yet to stand out.

Dulin also has not stood out (though he's more of a special teams player), plus he's missed the last two practices.

© Jenna Watson/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

DEs Al-Quadin Muhammad, Isaac Rochell

Outside of re-signing with the Colts in free agency, not much has gone Muhammad's way this offseason.

After re-signing with the Colts, they spent their first two draft picks on ends in Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo. Then, Muhammad landed on the COVID-19 list at the beginning of camp and has yet to practice. With the four young guys being impressive with regularity, Muhammad no longer feels like a lock for the roster.

Rochell, on the other hand, has been active in practice. However, although there are several defensive linemen popping consistently at camp, particularly ends, he isn't one of them.

Recent veteran free-agent signing Damontre Moore has even had some nice moments as well, although a knee injury has kept him out of the last one-and-a-half practices.

Like Muhammad, Rochell seemed like he'd probably play quite a bit during the season due to the Colts' lack of depth at the time. While it still could be the case, it wouldn't make a lot of sense if the season started this week.

Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Eddy Pineiro

This isn't necessarily Pineiro's fault; the Colts just haven't kicked much in camp and he hasn't done anything to show he's a better kicker for the Colts than Blankenship with limited opportunities.

The coaches look at smaller details than we all do, such as how the ball leaves the kicker's foot, but the Colts haven't done much live kicking in camp so far. I've noted only two days where competitive kicking came up (both players have made each kick). Also from what I've seen, they haven't put Blankenship or Pineiro in any live game situation's yet like the two-minute drill.

Blankenship already had a strong grasp on this competition, and I haven't seen anything to sway that.

Which Colts players do you think have ascending or descending stock? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

