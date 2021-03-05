Offensive Weapon That Could Impact the Colts in Free Agency Revealed

The Colts have the cap space to make some impactful moves in free agency this month. Could one veteran tight end fit the mold?

After an unsurprising trade for former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard now finds himself in the driver's seat heading into the start of the new league year with more than $43 million in cap space.

Though Ballard and the Colts are unlikely to go for the big, splash signings in free agency, Indianapolis could find some serious bargains on the open market ahead of the official start of free agency on the offensive side of the ball, providing Wentz with all the help he may need.

With Trey Burton an unrestricted free agent, the Colts could be in the market for a big move tight end to possibly play the same role Zach Ertz once did in Philadelphia when Wentz was at his best. Though Ertz might be an option himself should the Eagles cut him outright, another NFC powerhouse recently released an explosive move tight end that has a knack for finding the end zone the last three years.

On Wednesday, the New Orleans Saints cut 33-year-old tight end Jared Cook due to serious cap constraints. The move had nothing to do with Cook's ability on the field.

Over his last three seasons, Cook has averaged just under 50 catches, 701 yards, and seven touchdowns, consistently finding himself in the top five in those categories at the position.

Though not much of a blocker overall, Cook can line up all over the formation and is a matchup nightmare for linebackers and slot corners. He'll turn 34 years old in April and enter his 12th year in the league, but for a team just a few pieces away offensively, Cook makes a lot of sense for an experienced offense like the Colts.

Reich and Wentz had a ton of success with a guy like Ertz. Could Ballard, Reich, and Co. make a splash prior to the start of free agency with a guy like Cook, or could they target other veteran tight ends recently released?

