These Colts Free Agents May Not Be Back in 2021

The unfortunate nature of the NFL means that teams can't bring all their players back each year. Here are the Colts free agents least likely to return in 2021.

The Indianapolis Colts have quite a few tough decisions to make when it comes to handling their own free agents.

Of the 15 unrestricted free agents for the Colts, eight of them have been a full-time starter at some point in their tenure with the Colts.

Although many of these decisions may be gutwrenching to deal with, some are much simpler to see that the end of the relationship may be near.

The following Colts unrestricted free agents seem likely to have played their last snaps with the team.

OL Le'Raven Clark

Clark was drafted as a high-ceiling prospect with potential in 2016 and even earned a second, one-year contract last offseason.

Although he has provided valuable depth, it doesn't appear Clark will develop past providing exactly that.

Clark is coming off of the fewest snaps he's played in a season (148) and his worst Pro Football Focus grade (49.1).



Combine the fact he's coming off of a torn Achilles in December and you get a player who may not be ready to hit the field for a while.

OT Chaz Green

The Colts only surrendered 21 sacks in 2020, but Green allowed four of them even though he only played 209 snaps. He was also called for two penalties.

Green has bounced around to five different teams since 2015 and has never had a better PFF grade than 62.0.

S Malik Hooker

It's been quite a ride featuring plenty of highs and lows for Hooker in Indianapolis.

His career began hot as he recorded an interception in his first three career starts, and he's made some spectacular plays along the way. However, he's also had two seasons ended by injury (including 2020) and has gotten a late start to some offseasons because of the recovery.

The Colts converting to a Cover-2 defense after Hooker's rookie year appeared to take away some of his "see the ball and go get it" ability. He's progressed in some areas of his game, but overall it's been slow.

If the Colts hadn't already found Hooker's replacement in Julian Blackmon, his return would be much more likely at the right price.

RB Marlon Mack

Mack has been a true homegrown player for the Colts, as he came from a college system that was far from an NFL style in 2017 and worked his way to a 1,000-yard season in 2019.

Unfortunately, Mack tore an Achilles in the first game of 2020, and his replacement Jonathan Taylor dominated down the stretch of the season.

Mack is reportedly recovering nicely and has been working in Indianapolis during his recovery.

Teams aren't exactly lining up to sign a running back coming off of an Achilles injury. However, that may drive his price down enough for the Colts to be able to bring him back on a one-year deal and complement Taylor and Nyheim Hines for the 2021 season.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard is a huge fan of Mack but isn't so sure the running back's future is with the Colts.

Here is what Ballard said about Mack following the season.

Marlon Mack deserves a contract, unequivocally. He deserves a good contract. I don't know if we are going to be able to do that here. Saying that, I'm not going to say that 'Marlon is not going to be back,' because I think he's really special as a player and I could just see a backfield of Marlon, Jonathan and Nyheim and (Jordan) Wilkins be really special. So I'm not going to discount it. But I think Marlon Mack is a great player and deserves what he has coming to him.

LB Anthony Walker

Some team (maybe more than one) may fall in love with Walker's productivity, as he's compiled 321 tackles (18 for loss), 3.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumbles recovered, 3 interceptions, and 11 pass breakups in the last three years.

In the long run, however, Bobby Okereke is probably a better fit in the Colts' scheme, is more athletic, and offers more big-play ability. Considering that as well as the price other teams may be willing to pay for Walker, the Colts might not be willing to match other offers.

Ballard also commented on Walker during his end-of-season press conference:

I have a special relationship with Anthony Walker. Selfless. Team guy. Rare leader. I hope he gets into coaching one day or scouting. Mark my words on this: if Anthony Walker gets into coaching, he will be a head football coach in the National Football League. And if he gets into scouting, he'll be a general manager. He's brilliant — absolutely brilliant, and he's made of the right stuff. I know Anthony wants to play more. We value Anthony. We'll see how it works out. I want good for Anthony.

S Tavon Wilson

With George Odum now primarily a special teams stud and not playing as much defense, the Colts need depth at safety.

They thought they may have that temporarily in Wilson after he made plays on nearly a daily basis in training camp, but the regular season was underwhelming.

He did force seven "stops" against the offense, which PFF considers to be a failure for the offense forced by the defender. However, in coverage, he allowed catches on 8-of-9 targets for 137 yards (17.1 avg.) and 2 touchdowns for a perfect passer rating of 158.3.

This is a pretty decent draft class of safeties that offer versatility and could offer the Colts the chance to do some creative things again with some three-safety packages.

