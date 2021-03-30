Colts Add Defending Super Bowl Champions to Schedule in 2021

Horseshoe Huddle
HomeNewsHorseshoe Nation+SI.com
Search

Colts Hosting Buccaneers after NFL Approves 17th Game

After the NFL announced a 17th regular-season game for each team, the Colts will now host the Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2021.
Author:
Publish date:

The NFL has officially approved the expansion of the regular season by one game, extending it to 17 games.

As a result, the Indianapolis Colts will now be hosting the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium during the 2021 regular season.

The league developed the below formula for determining the extra opponent for each team:

2021-03-30_15-51-22

Because the current collective bargaining agreement between the NFL Players Association and the league owners states the season cannot exceed 20 games (including the preseason), the preseason is now being reduced to three games from four.

The official schedule is not yet known, but the NFL said that it will be released sometime this spring (last year, it was May 7).

This is the first time that the NFL has expanded the regular season since 1978 when the schedule moved from 14 games to 16.

The Buccaneers will obviously be a big "measuring stick" affair for the Colts as they come off of their second-ever Super Bowl victory.

Led by quarterback Tom Brady, the Buccaneers offense and a stifling defense held the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes in check to the tune of a 31-9 win.

There will be plenty of familiar faces on the opposing sideline for the Colts, as Bucs coaches Bruce Arians, Clyde Christensen, Tom Moore, and Joe Gilbert will all be making a return to Indy.

Here is the full list of the Colts' 2021 opponents:

Home: Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans

Away: Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans

Where do the Buccaneers rank among your 2021 Colts matchups? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

USATSI_13767139
News

Colts Add Defending Super Bowl Champions to Schedule in 2021

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard interacts during the 2020 preseason at the team complex.
News

These are Some of Best Options Who Still Fit Colts in Free Agency

USATSI_11857275
News

Colts Host Pair of Free-Agent Tight Ends for Tryout

USATSI_14992643
News

T.Y. Hilton Dishes His Thoughts On Carson Wentz, Their Discussions

USATSI_15326405 (1)
News

Colts Announce Two Moves On Offensive Line

USATSI_11305154
News

Colts Pass Rusher Listed As a Breakout Candidate

Clemson offensive tacle Jackson Carman (79) played 100 snaps in the Notre Dame game, and Tigers coaches acknowledge that may be too much. Clemson The Citadel Ncaa Football
News

Colts Land EDGE, OL Help in USA Today 2-Round Mock

Dec 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Wentz, Colts Trade Ranked Second-Best QB Move of Offseason