Jacob Eason Making an Effort to Further His Development

With a big summer ahead, Indianapolis Colts second-year quarterback Jacob Eason is finding ways to stay sharp and build chemistry with a couple of his receivers.

For Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacob Eason, this offseason is about as critical as it gets.

With that in mind, he is teaming up with fellow 2020 Colts draft picks Michael Pittman Jr. and Dezmon Patmon in California this offseason to work out together before they can actually report to the team facilities in April for the offseason program.

The trio also worked out together last offseason after getting drafted by the Colts.

Wednesday morning, Pittman posted a video to his Instagram of Eason unleashing a deep ball on the practice field, highlighting one of the best attributes of the young quarterback’s game: his arm strength.

The former fourth-round draft pick was viewed as a project when the Colts selected him, and the NFL not having a traditional calendar featuring a full, normal offseason program, training camp and preseason hindered the team’s ability to evaluate him.

However, with the retirement of Philip Rivers after the season, Eason became the only quarterback under contract for the Colts in 2021, giving him the opportunity to make a strong impression when players returned to the building this spring.

Despite the Colts’ trade for new starting quarterback Carson Wentz, it has little effect on Eason’s status, as he almost certainly was not going to become the starter in 2021.

Still, according to Colts general manager Chris Ballard, regardless of what happens moving forward, the Colts liked what they saw from their rookie quarterback in 2020.

“I’m not ready to say I’m comfortable with it enough,” Ballard said of Eason being the Colts’ backup in 2021. “We liked him when we drafted him. We think he’s really talented... It was such a different year to really evaluate him in the bullets. We still have to go through that with Jacob.”

Whether Eason goes on to earn the Colts’ backup quarterback job (or if he even makes the 2021 roster at all), it’s a positive sign for him to be putting in the extra work away from the team facility.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.



Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook.