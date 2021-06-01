Colts Running Back Among NFL's 'Most Explosive' Runners

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was one of the NFL's most explosive runners as a rookie in 2020 according to NFL.com.

The Indianapolis Colts hold the NFL's reigning third-leading rusher in Jonathan Taylor.

Over the course of the second half of his rookie season, he took the league by storm with some huge performances.

How was Taylor so productive? In large part, it was his explosive plays.

Recently, NFL.com has been compiling best-of lists based on "Next Gen Stat" data from 2020, and on their compilation of the NFL's most explosive runners, Taylor came in at No. 8 overall.

To qualify for the list, players must have had a minimum of 100 carries, at least 20 carries of 10-plus yards, and the results of the total number and percentage of 15-plus-mile-per-hour runs.

Rank 8: Jonathan Taylor · Indianapolis Colts · RB -10+ yard runs: 35

-10+ pct: 15.1%

-15+ mph runs: 37

-15+ mph pct: 15.9%



Taylor's total of 10-plus-yard runs (third most in the league) and 10-plus-yard run rate (fifth) lands him here even though he broke 15 mph at a lower rate than the other players on this list. Taylor broke out in the second half of the season and when he really got going, the rookie became one of only three running backs to reach 22-plus mph as a ball-carrier (the others: Kenyan Drake and Raheem Mostert). He posted three of the 10 fastest ball-carrier speeds recorded by running backs in 2020, and despite having a relatively slow start to his first NFL season, he finished with the seventh-highest rush yards over expectation total at +180. He did so by gaining +223 yards over expectation between Weeks 13 and 17, the second most in that span in the entire league, and his +2.33 RYOE per attempt in that same stretch of time was the third-highest rate (minimum 25 rushes). Taylor is a throwback with a one-cut running style that helps him become a home run hitter once he sees an opening. He had 133 carries for 683 yards and seven touchdowns when running inside the tackles in 2020. His yardage total in such situations was the second most in the league last season, and when opponents dared to spread their defenses out to defend the pass, he made them pay, gaining 10-plus yards on one-fifth of attempts versus a light box, good for the fourth-highest rate of productivity among runners last season. Taylor's rookie season grew into an impressive one, giving Colts fans good reason to be excited about his potential.

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

In 15 games in 2020, Taylor started 13 of them, totaling 232 carries for 1,169 yards (5.0 avg.) and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 36 targets for 299 yards (8.3 avg.) and another score.

According to Pro Football Focus, Taylor was the NFL's sixth-best running back with a grade of 83.9. Included in his explosive plays, PFF credited him with 41 missed tackles forced and 685 yards after contact.

Taylor slid into the Colts' starting running back role earlier than expected after Marlon Mack suffered a season-ending Achilles tear during the first half of Week 1.

He ran for 101 yards and a touchdown in his first career start, but then things got very inconsistent. In Weeks 3-6, Taylor exceeded 55 rushing yards in each game but then totaled just 61 in his next three games.

After that, things clicked.

Taylor's game excelled in the second half of the season as he averaged 117.0 rushing yards per game in between Week 11 and the Wild Card round of the postseason. That includes four games with at least 90 yards, two with at least 150, and a franchise-record 253 yards in Week 17.

Looking forward to Taylor's sophomore season in 2021, there's no reason not to expect much of the same of what he showed as a rookie.

What do you expect from Taylor in 2021? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.