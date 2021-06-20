Colts Safety Lands in Top 10 of Latest NFL Position Rankings

Sports Illustrated home
Colts' Julian Blackmon Lands in Top 10 of Latest NFL Safety Rankings

The TouchdownWire recently released their latest NFL safety rankings, and the Colts' Julian Blackmon landed in the top 10.
The Indianapolis Colts made a risky selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, but it already appears on its way to being validated.

In the third round, they selected Utah safety Julian Blackmon, who was coming off of a torn ACL at the end of the recent season.

Because of that, he was perhaps not going to contribute for a month or so. However, Blackmon proved to be ready quicker than that and did it at a high level, and analysts around the NFL took notice.

Doug Farrar of TouchdownWire recently compiled his list of the top 11 safeties in the NFL, and Blackmon made the cut at No. 8.

8. Julian Blackmon, Indianapolis Colts

It’s rare for a rookie safety to immediately establish himself as a prime-time player, because the awareness required to play the position at the professional level usually takes time. But Blackmon, selected in the third round of the 2020 draft out of Utah, became just such a player, and he did it after Malik Hooker, who was projected as the Colts’ star deep safety, was lost for the season after just two games. Not only did Blackmon establish himself as a deep-third eraser right away, he did it in extreme volume — last season, only Quandre Diggs of the Seahawks and Duron Harmon of the Lions had more snaps at free safety than Blackmon’s 869. Blackmon allowed a total of nine receptions on 17 targets for 137 yards, 45 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, two interceptions, four pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 40.2.

...Blackmon already has the field awareness to bait opposing quarterbacks, and the athleticism to jump the route just in time.

Initially, Blackmon was thought to contribute as the Colts' third safety as a rookie and then perhaps become the starting free safety in 2021 if Malik Hooker were to depart in free agency.

Things changed quickly.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

Hooker suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 2, which forced Blackmon into the starting lineup far beyond when was expected. He provided more stability and consistency at the position and then quickly inserted himself into the Defensive Rookie of the Year conversation.

In total, Blackmon started 14-of-15 games and had 42 tackles (3 for loss), 1 forced fumble, 2 interceptions, and 6 pass breakups.

According to Pro Football Focus, in coverage, Blackmon was targeted 16 times and allowed 9 receptions (56.3%) for 137 yards (15.2 avg.), with 0 touchdowns. His opponent passer rating of 45.1 ranked fourth among all NFL safeties.

After recovering from a serious injury at the end of his college career and then being thrust into an even longer NFL season as a rookie, it took some adjusting for Blackmon.

“Of course. It was definitely difficult," Blackmon told reporters. "In college, you don’t really have that long of a season so coming off of an injury, first and foremost, at the end you feel your legs kind of go. There are things you have to take and learn from it. For this year, for example, I’m making sure my legs are stronger this year than they were last year. Coming off an injury it’s kind of tough going 17 games – I mean last year it was 16, but I think being able to be prepared this year, it will be all right.”

Blackmon is in a much different place this offseason than he was last year. He's healthy, isn't preparing to be drafted, and has a year of NFL experience under his belt.

“Yeah, that’s one thing that is funny, that last year I wasn’t able to do what I’m able to do right now," Blackmon said. "Just being able to be out there with the guys and having fresh legs I am pretty excited for it going into this season.”

Is Blackmon already a top-10 safety in the NFL? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

