Colts Legend Peyton Manning Makes 'No Brainer' Pick For Hall of Fame Presenter

Manning, who spent 18 years in the NFL, will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio in August as a member of the Hall of Fame's Class of 2021.
When it came time to select who would present him into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in early August, former Indianapolis Colts' legendary quarterback Peyton Manning said the decision was a "no brainer."

Manning announced Thursday that his father, Archie, a former NFL quarterback with the New Orleans Saints, would present him into Canton as a member of the Hall of Fame's Class of 2021. 

Peyton Manning is honored in 2017 as the quarterback was inducted into the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor.

In an interview with the Pro Football Hall of Fame discussing his decision to have his father present him, Manning talked about the impact Archie had on him as a player. 

"He never was my coach, by any means, but he certainly had the greatest impact on my football life, more than anybody," Manning said. "Growing up around the game...I was 8 years old when he retired. He would bring Cooper and I to Saturday morning practices and let us go down onto the Superdome field after games. 

"....Like I said, he never was my coach, but always my mentor," Manning added later in the interview. "I can only think of two or three games in my career that he missed, since I was in high school...Just a no-brainer as far as picking him to present me and having a more appropriate person to do that."

Peyton Manning holds up his No. 18 Indianapolis Colts jersey after being selected No. 1 overall in the 1998 NFL draft.

Going back to Manning's NFL debut at home against the Miami Dolphins at a packed RCA Dome in 1998, Archie was caught on camera in the stands with a young Eli Manning, watching Peyton go through trials and tribulations in his first NFL start with plenty of hype and expectations heaped on his shoulders. 

Eighteen years later, Archie will get the chance to sum up Peyton's career in heartwarming fashion, presenting his son moments before Peyton etches his name into the annals of football history. 

Have thoughts on Peyton Manning choosing his father, Archie, as his Hall of Fame presenter? Drop a line in the comment section below letting us know how you feel!

Peyton Manning gives a thumbs up after being inducted into the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor in 2017.
