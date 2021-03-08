Indianapolis Colts Listed As Realistic Landing Spot Prediction for All-Pro Pass Rusher in Free Agency

Horseshoe Huddle
Indianapolis Colts Listed As Realistic Landing Spot Prediction for Pass Rusher Melvin Ingram in Free Agency

The last time the Colts addressed the pass rush in free agency, they came away with a productive veteran. Could Chris Ballard and Co. head down the same path again?
As Denico Autry, Justin Houston, and Al-Quadin Muhammad are all slated to hit free agency in mid-March, General Manager Chris Ballard should find himself in the market for a veteran pass rusher to fill the void, should none of the three return.

One pass rusher Ballard could target in free agency is Los Angeles Chargers EDGE Melvin Ingram III, according to Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton.

Moton highlighted the Colts as one of five realistic landing spots for Ingram III in free agency. Ingram is coming off of an shortened 2020 season due to a knee injury. Here's what Moton had to say about Ingram II overall:

"As a standalone threat, Ingram has scheme versatility. He's played defensive end and outside linebacker for even- and odd-man fronts. The 6'2", 247-pounder isn't just a pass-rusher; he's logged at least 10 tackles for loss in four of his last six seasons. He has also intercepted a pass in each of the last three seasons.

"Considering his age and injury history, Ingram isn't likely to sign a contract comparable to the top pass-rushers on the open market, but teams should feel comfortable signing him to a deal at around $8-10 million per year."

Should Ingram's market value sit around $8-$10 million a year, Ballard could find himself interested in Ingram as an answer at pass rusher. However, Spotrac has Ingram's market value at 3 years, $34 million. That might be a bit too rich for Ballard.

Moton still eyes Ingram and the Colts as a good pairing in free agency:

"Because of his age and injury history, Ingram may have to settle for a deal worth less than $10 million annually. If that's the case, he could become a cheaper alternative to Houston or Autry.

"Indianapolis also has to make a decision on impending free-agent wideout T.Y. Hilton. If he doesn't return, Ballard may pursue another veteran wide receiver to build around quarterback Carson Wentz. With that need in mind, it makes sense to save money at other positions if possible.

"Colts head coach Frank Reich had a close look at Ingram as a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for the then-San Diego Chargers between 2013 and 2015. His familiarity with the veteran pass-rusher could give Indianapolis an edge over other suitors."

It's really hard to see Ballard breaking his philosophy in free agency and making a significant splash add like Ingram would be. However, with $44 million in cap space and a desire to push for a Super Bowl this year, it would make sense to add Ingram along the Colts' defensive line, terrorizing offenses all season.

