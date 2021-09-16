September 16, 2021
Colts vs. Rams: Week 2 Thursday Injury Report

Here is how the Colts and Rams are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 2 matchup. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
The Indianapolis Colts got underway for their second day of practice leading up to this Sunday's matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, and it didn't bring much positive news.

The four starters who missed Wednesday's practice all remained out on Thursday, and two more defensive starters were also added as "did not participate" designations.

Here is how the Colts and Rams are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 2 matchup.

*The Rams' injuries will be updated as they become available.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — LB Darius Leonard (ankle), G Quenton Nelson (foot/back), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), OT Braden Smith (foot)
  • Limited Participant — OT Eric Fisher (Achilles), DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (ankle), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), DE Kemoko Turay (groin)

THURSDAY

  • Did Not Participate — TE Jack Doyle (rest), LB Darius Leonard (ankle), G Quenton Nelson (foot/back), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), OT Braden Smith (foot), S Khari Willis (illness)
  • Limited Participant — OT Eric Fisher (Achilles), WR Mike Strachan (ankle), DE Kemoko Turay (groin)
  • Full Participant — DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (ankle)

RAMS

WEDNESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — DL Aaron Donald (rest), DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee), LB Terrell Lewis (rest), OL Andrew Whitworth (rest)
  • Limited Participant — DL A'Shawn Robinson (knee)

THURSDAY

  • Did Not Participate — TBA
  • Limited Participant — TBA
  • Full Participant — TBA

Have thoughts on this week's injuries? Drop them below in the comment section!

