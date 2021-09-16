Colts vs. Rams: Week 2 Thursday Injury Report

Here is how the Colts and Rams are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 2 matchup. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

The Indianapolis Colts got underway for their second day of practice leading up to this Sunday's matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, and it didn't bring much positive news.

The four starters who missed Wednesday's practice all remained out on Thursday, and two more defensive starters were also added as "did not participate" designations.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — LB Darius Leonard (ankle), G Quenton Nelson (foot/back), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), OT Braden Smith (foot)

Limited Participant — OT Eric Fisher (Achilles), DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (ankle), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), DE Kemoko Turay (groin)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — TE Jack Doyle (rest), LB Darius Leonard (ankle), G Quenton Nelson (foot/back), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), OT Braden Smith (foot), S Khari Willis (illness)

Limited Participant — OT Eric Fisher (Achilles), WR Mike Strachan (ankle), DE Kemoko Turay (groin)

Full Participant — DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (ankle)

RAMS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — DL Aaron Donald (rest), DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee), LB Terrell Lewis (rest), OL Andrew Whitworth (rest)

Limited Participant — DL A'Shawn Robinson (knee)

THURSDAY

