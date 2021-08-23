Colts Make Three Roster Cuts On Monday

The Colts waived tight end Andrew Vollert, defensive tackle Joey Ivie, and linebacker Skai Moore on Monday. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

The Indianapolis Colts announced that they have waived tight end Andrew Vollert, defensive tackle Joey Ivie, and linebacker Skai Moore.

All 32 NFL teams must have their rosters limited to 80 players from the current 85-player limit by 4:00pm ET on Tuesday. The Colts still have two moves to make.

Vollert was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Arizona Cardinals following the 2018 NFL Draft. Along with the Cardinals (2018), he has also spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals (2018), Los Angeles Chargers (2019), Carolina Panthers (2020), and Colts (2020-21). He has no regular-season NFL experience.

Now at tight end, the Colts have Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Farrod Green, and Noah Togiai.

Ivie was originally selected in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Along with the Cowboys (2017), he has also spent time with the Atlanta Falcons (2017-18), Seattle Seahawks (2018), Kansas City Chiefs (2018-19), Tennessee Titans (2019), Cleveland Browns (2020), and Colts (2021). He has played in 8 games and totaled 2 tackles and 1 quarterback hit.

Now at defensive tackle, the Colts have DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Antwaun Woods, Taylor Stallworth, Andrew Brown, and Chris Williams.

Moore was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Colts following the 2018 draft. He was a COVID-19 opt-out in 2020 but otherwise has spent his whole career with the Colts. He has started 1-of-10 games and totaled 4 tackles.

Now at linebacker, the Colts have Darius Leonard, Bobby Okereke, Zaire Franklin, E.J. Speed, Matthew Adams, Isaiah Kaufusi, Malik Jefferson, Jordan Glasgow, and Curtis Bolton.

What do you think about these moves? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.