Colts Not Expected to Trade for Franchise Left Tackle

Several teams are discussing a trade for Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., but the tackle-needy Colts are reportedly not one of them.

The Indianapolis Colts are in the market for a left tackle, but don't expect them to acquire one through trade.

While there are ample short-term options in the free-agent market this spring, one of the most tempting possibilities is Baltimore Ravens fourth-year tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who remains under contract through 2021.

There is no bad blood involving Brown and the Ravens, but he simply wants the opportunity to play left tackle rather than right tackle. The problem is that the Ravens already have one of the NFL's true elite left tackles in Ronnie Stanley.

According to Jim Ayello of The Indy Star, although there are several teams discussing a trade for Brown, the tackle-needy Colts are not among them.

The Colts need a long-term solution at left tackle after Anthony Castonzo retired this offseason, and the 24-year-old Brown seems like a terrific option but they would likely need to give up too much draft capital in order to acquire him.

The Colts are already sending a 2021 third-round pick as well as a 2022 second-rounder (which will likely turn into a first-rounder) to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for new starting quarterback Carson Wentz.

Considering the ample options at left tackle in this year's draft class, it would essentially be mortgaging their future to make trades for both Wentz and Brown.

Brown played his first two seasons in the NFL at right tackle, but an injury to Stanley midway through the 2020 season forced the Ravens to move Brown to the left side.

Now that Brown has been given the opportunity to play the position he loves, he doesn't want to go back.

Brown's father, Orlando Brown, played 10 years in the NFL for the Ravens and Cleveland Browns between parts of 1993-2005.

According to Brown Jr., Brown always wanted his son to play left tackle.

Before becoming a rookie in 2018, Brown Jr. had a disastrous start to his pre-draft process as he had an awful performance at the Scouting Combine.

Likely scaring many teams off, Brown floated down to the third round when he was finally selected by the Ravens. Since then, his arrow has done nothing but point up.

In 2018, Brown became the Ravens' starting right tackle midway through the year and saw 820 snaps total (807 right tackle, 7 big tight end, 3 left tackle, 2 right guard). He earned a grade of 68.6 from Pro Football Focus, which was sixth among all full-time rookie offensive linemen.

Things really took off for Brown in Year 2 as he earned his first Pro Bowl honor. He played 1,199 snaps (1,184 RT, 14 LT) and earned a grade of 73.6.

Brown got back to the Pro Bowl in 2020 after splitting action between both tackle spots in 1,168 snaps (823 LT, 335 RT, 10 BTE), earning a grade of 77.7.

In three seasons, Brown is averaging a PFF grade of 73.3 and allowing just two sacks and 1.6 quarterback hits per year.

Although it appears a deal may get done for him this offseason, don't expect it to be with the Colts.

