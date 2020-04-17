Indianapolis Colts Get Offensive in AllColts.com Mock Draft

INDIANAPOLIS — No more mocking around here by everyone else. AllColts.com has settled on whom the Indianapolis Colts should select with their seven picks in next week’s NFL draft.

Call it 1.0 or just one person’s best-educated guesses, but this mock draft inevitably focused on offense in the first three picks. Quarterback Philip Rivers needs weapons to make things work. And the fact that the Colts gave him $25 million to show something in 2020 means general manager Chris Ballard will surprise some by delaying the decision to choose a quarterback for the future.

Yeah, call it crazy, but it doesn’t make enough sense to overreach on a player at the most important position if you’re not sold on the goods. And the middle-tier quarterbacks in this draft all require too much reaching. Finding a Russell Wilson in the third round or a Tom Brady in the sixth round is just plain lucky as opposed to smart.

So without any further ado, here are your Colts picks.

Second round, No. 34 (from Washington)

WR Tee Higgins, Clemson

Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins catches a pass in January's College Football Playoff National Championship Game in New Orleans. Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports

So many choices in such a deep wide receiver class, but Higgins’ size and ability to consistently come down with contested catches against the best college athletes eventually won out. The Colts haven’t had a legit, reliable wide receiver with size since Reggie Wayne. Not saying Higgins will be as good as “Reg,” but he’s a fierce competitor who knows how to use his wiry, 6-4 frame to get good position for footballs thrown high, and Rivers has always liked putting the balls up there and giving targets a chance to make a play.

Second round, No. 44

TE Cole Kmet, Notre Dame

Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet is regarded by many as the No. 1 prospect at his position. Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports

Taking the draft’s highest-rated tight end this early raises eyebrows, especially with so many other options out there, but the Colts value the position and need someone to complement Pro Bowl star Jack Doyle. Kmet is an undeniable playmaker with massive potential. And learning from Doyle might just make him a Pro Bowl star some day, too.

Third round, No. 75

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU

LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire would provide the Colts a talented backfield option. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Some mocks were suggesting quarterback here, and to be honest, that was the initial inclination. But in the end, the compact back with outstanding feet and exceptional burst won out. Whether he beats out Marlon Mack or not doesn’t matter in 2020. Edwards-Helaire provides fresh, powerful legs with shifty speed whereas Mack is more of a flat-out speed guy with a decent stiff arm. And Mack being in a contract year means the Colts are covered regardless of what happens after this next season.

Fourth round, No. 122

CB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi St.

Mississippi St. cornerback Cameron Dantzler (right) played his best against top-level college competition. Marvin Gentry/USA TODAY Sports

The Colts are surprised Dantzler is still on the board and don’t hesitate to add a confident, intense cover guy who had solid game film against LSU and Alabama. He was properly prepared to be a pro by longtime NFL corner Terrell Buckley. Dantzler needs to become a better tackler, but his skills as a press corner are rare, especially for a selection in the middle of this draft.

Fifth round, No. 160

LB Malik Harrison, Ohio St.

Matthew OHaren/USA TODAY Sports

Bolstering the defensive middle behind 2019 leading tackler Anthony Walker, Harrison is fast and physical, two traits the Colts value in their backers. He’s an effective blitzer and has experience playing different linebacker positions, so that versatility is key to finding a place in this defense.

Sixth round, No. 193

WR Stephen Guidry, Mississippi St.

Mississippi St. wide receiver Stephen Guidry has tremendous upside, according to NFL scouts. Matt Bush/USA TODAY Sports

Tremendous size, speed and ability to fend off press coverage makes him an intriguing prospect, although he needs to improve securing tough catches in contact. Colts will need to do some coaching to get the most out of him, but the pro-ready attributes are there.

Sixth round, No. 197 (from Miami)

S Alohi Gilman, Notre Dame

Notre Dame safety Alohi Gilman could provide much-needed depth on the Colts' back line. Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports

Fearless nature when attacking in the box and decent coverage skills provide Gilman an opportunity to make the roster, most likely on special teams. The Colts are thin at safety, so adding a hungry backup in need of seasoning isn’t such a bad option this late in the draft.