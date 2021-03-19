Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay Makes Bold Prediction About Colts' Future

Horseshoe Huddle
HomeNewsHorseshoe Nation+SI.com
Search

Colts Owner Jim Irsay Sees 'Golden Era' Ahead

Following the introduction of new Colts' QB Carson Wentz, Owner Jim Irsay made a bold statement about the future of the franchise
Author:
Publish date:

Jim Irsay sees a prosperous, "golden era" ahead for his beloved Indianapolis Colts.

Speaking for the first time in the new league year Thursday, Irsay stated that he sees a golden era ahead for the Colts, who announced the official acquisition of former Philadelphia Eagles' QB Carson Wentz Thursday.

“I really believe that you will see a golden era develop as we go into this decade sitting here in 2021,” Irsay said Thursday at the press conference introducing quarterback Carson Wentz. “I believe it with all my heart and soul. There’s good reason to believe it. You talk to people around the league and people that know, they’re going to agree with what I’m saying when they look at Chris Ballard and Frank Reich and the expectations going into this decade that we have for both of them leading the team. 

“But I really feel that with Carson coming in, he’s a veteran but he’s a young veteran. I tell you, the excitement in the building and talking to Frank Reich, I wish you guys could hear his voice and the things we’ve talked about to they point because I really don’t see a lot of weaknesses in Carson’s game, in his leadership and everything he brings to the table. I think they’re all strengths, all a main reason he was the second pick in the draft, a main reason that he was really close to having that incredible year of being that MVP and Super Bowl champion. The injury came in, those things happened but he’s healthy and he’s very excited to be here, and we’re excited to have him.”

Though there may be some hyperbole here from the owner of the franchise who is ecstatic to land a new (hopefully) franchise quarterback in Wentz following the expected retirement of Phillip Rivers in January.

With Wentz in the fold, Irsay believes it's time for the Colts to take that next step as a franchise, stating that the former No. 2 overall pick is the right man for the job.

“I really do feel — I can’t emphasize how strongly I feel — that Carson is the man for the job for the Colts at this time,” Irsay said. “And believe me, there’s been a lot, as you guys know with the quarterback situation that has happened over the last three years. And to get someone that I really do believe, and I do believe this, after looking at this game for 50 years and seeing guys come and go at that key position, I really think that he can be that guy that’s the centerpiece and the guy that’s going to be around with these teams that we put together for the next decade that give the Colts a chance for greatness. I really feel that.”

Now that Wentz is officially part of the franchise, there should be no doubt that the goal is Super Bowl or bust with this current roster. Franchise building blocks such as DeForest Buckner, Kenny Moore, Darius Leonard, Jonathan Taylor, Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly and Braden Smith will be key in helping the Colts achieve that.

None will be as important as Wentz though. If Irsay's vision comes true, it truly will be a "golden era" for the blue and white.

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay says his team needs a veteran quarterback for 2021.
News

Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay Makes Bold Prediction About Colts' Future

Carson Wentz during his introductory press conference after being traded to the Indianapolis Colts.
News

New Colts QB Gives His Thoughts On Trade That Brought Him to Indy

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has been acquired by the Indianapolis Colts, according to NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen.
News

WATCH: Carson Wentz Throws to New Colts Teammates

USATSI_15202867
News

Frank Reich Reveals Thoughts On Carson Wentz Trade

Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Anthony Walker, shown before a 2019 road game, is entering a contract year. The team's leading tackler would like to stay with the Colts.
News

Report: Colts Free-Agent LB Visiting Browns Thursday

Sep 13, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team defensive end Ryan Kerrigan (91) celebrates after sacking Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (not pictured) in the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Handful of Intriguing Edge Defenders Remain that Could Match Well With Colts

USATSI_13737616
News

Colts Claim DT from Division Rival Off Waivers

USATSI_15099385
News

OFFICIAL: Colts Trade for Franchise Quarterback