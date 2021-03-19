Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay Makes Bold Prediction About Colts' Future

Jim Irsay sees a prosperous, "golden era" ahead for his beloved Indianapolis Colts.

Speaking for the first time in the new league year Thursday, Irsay stated that he sees a golden era ahead for the Colts, who announced the official acquisition of former Philadelphia Eagles' QB Carson Wentz Thursday.

“I really believe that you will see a golden era develop as we go into this decade sitting here in 2021,” Irsay said Thursday at the press conference introducing quarterback Carson Wentz. “I believe it with all my heart and soul. There’s good reason to believe it. You talk to people around the league and people that know, they’re going to agree with what I’m saying when they look at Chris Ballard and Frank Reich and the expectations going into this decade that we have for both of them leading the team.

“But I really feel that with Carson coming in, he’s a veteran but he’s a young veteran. I tell you, the excitement in the building and talking to Frank Reich, I wish you guys could hear his voice and the things we’ve talked about to they point because I really don’t see a lot of weaknesses in Carson’s game, in his leadership and everything he brings to the table. I think they’re all strengths, all a main reason he was the second pick in the draft, a main reason that he was really close to having that incredible year of being that MVP and Super Bowl champion. The injury came in, those things happened but he’s healthy and he’s very excited to be here, and we’re excited to have him.”

Though there may be some hyperbole here from the owner of the franchise who is ecstatic to land a new (hopefully) franchise quarterback in Wentz following the expected retirement of Phillip Rivers in January.

With Wentz in the fold, Irsay believes it's time for the Colts to take that next step as a franchise, stating that the former No. 2 overall pick is the right man for the job.

“I really do feel — I can’t emphasize how strongly I feel — that Carson is the man for the job for the Colts at this time,” Irsay said. “And believe me, there’s been a lot, as you guys know with the quarterback situation that has happened over the last three years. And to get someone that I really do believe, and I do believe this, after looking at this game for 50 years and seeing guys come and go at that key position, I really think that he can be that guy that’s the centerpiece and the guy that’s going to be around with these teams that we put together for the next decade that give the Colts a chance for greatness. I really feel that.”

Now that Wentz is officially part of the franchise, there should be no doubt that the goal is Super Bowl or bust with this current roster. Franchise building blocks such as DeForest Buckner, Kenny Moore, Darius Leonard, Jonathan Taylor, Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly and Braden Smith will be key in helping the Colts achieve that.

None will be as important as Wentz though. If Irsay's vision comes true, it truly will be a "golden era" for the blue and white.

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.