September 14, 2021
Colts PFF Grades vs. Seahawks: A Near No-Show in Top Grades

The Colts nearly had no representatives among Pro Football Focus' top positional performers after their ugly loss last Sunday to the Seahawks. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
Author:
Publish date:

After losing at home by multiple scores, you can imagine there wasn't much for the Indianapolis Colts to celebrate as they regrouped from their rendezvous with the Seattle Seahawks.

When Pro Football Focus released their grades from Week 1, they reflected that lack of hat-hanging following the Colts' 28-16 loss by nearly leaving out any Colts players from the top 10 ranks of any position.

Week 1 is almost certainly an outlier as there are usually a handful of players on the list at minimum, even in a bad loss. It may come as a surprise that the only Colts player who ranked among the top 10 at their position last Sunday was center Ryan Kelly.

Ryan Kelly

Tied-Center No. 8 (67.9), 76 snaps (100%)

Kelly came in tied for eighth among NFL centers with Ben Jones of the Tennessee Titans, another AFC South team who embarrassed themselves at home on opening week.

The man in the middle of the Colts' offensive line played all 76 snaps (48 passing, 28 running), earning a modest grade of 67.9 (PFF's grades for centers are often lower than many other positions).

As a pass blocker, Kelly allowed only one pressure (a quarterback hit), resulting in a pass block efficiency rating of 98.9. Only 18 centers allowed one or fewer pressures, and only 11 had a pass block efficiency rating as high as Kelly's.

On runs directly behind Kelly or next to him through the A-gap, the Colts totaled 9 carries for 39 yards (4.3 avg.), 1 first down, and 1 run of 10-plus yards.

Kelly was penalized once for ineligible man downfield, but it was understandable considering it looked like quarterback Carson Wentz was going to take off and run at the time.

While the list is nearly barren this week, you can expect at least a couple more next week, even if the Colts fall to the Los Angeles Rams.

Did any other Colts players deserve to be considered top 10 at their position for Week 1? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

