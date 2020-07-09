AllColts
Indianapolis Colts Produce Powerful Black Lives Matter Video

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have taken the next step to try to enlighten society on the evils of racism.

In keeping with the team’s promise to make an impactful difference in society, the Colts released a powerful video “Our stories. Our voices. Our choice: Black Lives Matter” on Thursday with members of the organization sharing how they’ve experienced racism in society.

Some of the stories are stunning.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett said he had a gun pulled on him, but didn’t specify by whom or when. Communications coordinator Pamela Humphrey spoke of how her boyfriend, Leo Watkins, was shot to death in 1980 by Alabama klansman Joseph Paul Franklin as part of a shooting spree of Black people across the country. Humphrey said she was so devastated to lose the love of her life, she quit college.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin, linebacker Bobby Okereke, and linebacker Darius Leonard joined other organization members in speaking out about being verbally accosted or unfairly treated in public.

Leonard’s clip is from his recent Instagram post about being unjustly kicked out of a Chipotle for what he considered racial-profiling. He and his lunch party — all Black — were accused of being verbally abusive to a white patron, but Leonard insisted they were just discussing the Black Lives Matter movement.

Owner Jim Irsay, head coach Frank Reich, general manager Chris Ballard, tight end Jack Doyle, and guard Quenton Nelson offered insights.

“This has to stop,” Irsay said.

“Speak up,” Reich said. “We have to speak up.”

“You have to be anti-racist,” Nelson said.

Watch the video here on Colts.com.

The web site offered this video description:

“Colts players and staff share their stories of racial discrimination and injustice and look to the future of the country in this moment of change.

“The entire Colts organization believes we must foster this dialogue and do what we can to inspire positive change throughout our city, state, and country.

“Learn more about the Breaking Barriers initiative to support organizations and efforts that battle systemic racism and reduce barriers to opportunity with a focus on racial equity, economic and educational mobility, community/police relations, voter education and criminal justice reform at Colts.com/BreakingBarriers."

