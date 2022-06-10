Colts' RB Room Ranked Inside Top 5 By PFF

Led by arguably the best running back in football, the Indianapolis Colts' running backs room received high praise from Pro Football Focus in its position group rankings.

When you have possibly the best overall talent at a position like running back, which often has just one on the field at all times in offensive schemes, there's a good chance your team's running back room will be highly ranked in any position group rankings.

That's exactly the case for the Indianapolis Colts' running back room, which landed inside the Top 5 of Pro Football Focus's recent position group rankings. PFF slotted the Colts in at No. 2, thanks in large part to the presence of one Jonathan Taylor, who played at an MVP-caliber level in 2021 and is poised or an even bigger season in 2022 with the addition of Matt Ryan under center.

The Colts rank just behind the Cleveland Browns in the rankings as Cleveland features more depth with the likes of Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D'Earnest Johnson, Mike Ford, and more.

For Indy though, the ranking revolves around Taylor and backup Nyheim Hines, who both graded highly in PFF's charting last season. Along with Taylor and Hines, Phillip Lindsay provides serious experience and depth as the No. 3, putting the Colts in great shape in a run-heavy offense.

"After a strong close to his rookie season in 2020, Jonathan Taylor staked his claim last year as the NFL's top running back with an 87.0 PFF grade that led all players at the position," PFF's Ben Linsey writes regarding the Colts' ranking at No. 2. "He’s the type of running back who Indianapolis doesn’t necessarily want to take off the field, but the Colts have the depth to feel comfortable giving him a rest here and there.

"Nyheim Hines is one of the better receiving threats out of the backfield in the NFL while still posing a threat as a runner. And offseason acquisition Phillip Lindsay will be looking for a bounceback after a down season in Houston last year," Linsey added. "Lindsay earned PFF rushing grades above 75.0 in three consecutive seasons with the Broncos from 2018 to 2020."

There's no denying the depth overall of the Colts' backfield, or that it's arguably one of the biggest strengths of the team heading into the 2022 season. That bodes well for head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, who like to run the football early and often.

Being able to give Taylor a blow here or there will keep him fresh down the stretch and into the postseason, should the Colts make it, allowing Indianapolis a real opportunity at playing winning football in the postseason behind their star running back.

Though Lindsay is coming off of a rough 2021 season overall with the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans, there's still a very good back in there, should he be able to stay healthy. He didn't rush for 1,000 yards in his first two seasons in Denver by luck.

