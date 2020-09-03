Indianapolis Colts Roster Decisions: D-Line

INDIANAPOLIS — When the Indianapolis Colts began training camp last month, they seemed to be overloaded on the defensive line.

But injuries have a way of changing the landscape.

Defensive end Kemoko Turay hasn’t been cleared to practice yet as he continues to recover from fracturing his right ankle in Week 5 last year. And defensive tackle Sheldon Day, an Indianapolis native signed in free agency, missed all of the padded practices with a knee injury. Expect him to be sidelined into the regular season.

After final cuts are made by 4 p.m., Saturday (EST), the Colts could place both players on injured reserve with the intention of bringing them back. Or they could end up on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, which means they can’t play for the first six weeks.

The latter option doesn’t seem likely — the presumption is that both will be able to play within the next month. But it’s also possible the Colts like their D-line depth and Day is waived/injured.

The projection is that the Colts will keep nine defensive linemen, which includes Turay, although he’s inactive and probably going to be placed on IR or PUP. If the Colts keep Turay on the active roster, that probably will cost a player from another position group his roster spot.

The starters are defensive end Justin Houston, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, defensive tackle Grover Stewart, and defensive end Denico Autry.

Reserves projected to make the roster are defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, defensive tackle Rob Windsor, defensive tackle/end Tyquan Lewis, and defensive end Ben Banogu.

New defensive line coach Brian Baker was hired at an ideal time. The defensive line might be the most improved position group on the roster. Buckner, an All-Pro acquired from San Francisco for a 2020 first-round draft choice, is the three-technique cornerstone, a vital position for the scheme run by defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Houston led the Colts with 11 sacks last season and expects to play beyond his 10th NFL season. He’s motivated to earn a lucrative contract after this season.

Autry will shift from tackle to end, the spot vacated by Jabaal Sheard’s departure to free agency. On pass-rushing downs, he could move back inside to tackle so the Colts can get their four best rushers on the field.

Lewis, thought to be on the bubble after just 15 games played with 15 total tackles due to injuries the past two seasons, has had the best camp of his career. The 2018 second-round selection has played like a man who knows his career is on the line.

Banogu, a 2019 second-round pick, struggled as a rookie. And he didn’t get off to a fast start at camp, but started to make plays and get noticed toward the end of padded practices.

Muhammad and Stewart continue to improve. They’ve found a way to get snaps in the past, and will continue to be vital to the line rotation.

Windsor, a sixth-round selection, has been solid as a rookie reserve adjusting to the NFL. He needs some seasoning, but has solid technique and a relentless motor, which is why the Colts drafted him.

