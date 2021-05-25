Here Are the Colts' Biggest Needs As OTAs Arrive

As the NFL focuses on offseason workouts before training camp arrives, here is what the Colts need most on their roster.

The Indianapolis Colts entered the offseason with positive momentum after making the playoffs but ultimately exited at the hands of one of the AFC's most powerful teams in the Buffalo Bills.

Despite entering the offseason with optimism there were some big "buts."

The arrow on the Colts is pointing up, BUT Philip Rivers and Anthony Castonzo — the team's starting quarterback and left tackle, respectively — both retired at the conclusion of the 2020 season. That left the Colts with a rare combination of critical needs at weight-bearing positions.

Regardless, general manager Chris Ballard was patient while still making some moves, inking modest additions in free agency and focusing on re-signing their own players. The Colts also found replacements for starting defensive ends Justin Houston and Denico Autry, neither of whom were re-signed in free agency.

Between free agency, the trade market, and the 2021 NFL Draft, the Colts quelled much of the concern regarding their needs.

However, no team is perfect. The Colts appear to be in good shape roster-wise for 2021, but they've still got some topics to circle for the spring of 2022 as well as one potentially important role for the upcoming season.

RELIABLE BACKUP QUARTERBACK

Under contract in 2021:

Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger, Jalen Morton

Offseason changes:

Additions — Carson Wentz, Sam Ehlinger, Jalen Morton | Departures — Philip Rivers, Jacoby Brissett

The Colts answered their biggest need of the offseason when they traded for quarterback Carson Wentz, but it's a risky investment.

Wentz's recent history of poor play aside, injuries have been a concern as well. He's only played a full 16 games in two of his five seasons, so it would be wise for the Colts to acquire an insurance policy in the form of a reliable backup in case Wentz misses any time.

The Colts have Jacob Eason in his second year but they have strayed from committing to him as the backup given his raw-ness on the field and lack of playing time. Jalen Morton was an undrafted rookie last year and also has not played.

While it makes the most sense for the Colts to sign a veteran free agent with playing experience, they found a veteran collegiate player with 43 starts in Texas' Sam Ehlinger.

If the season started tomorrow and Wentz got injured, their only other options at quarterback have a combined zero seconds of NFL game experience.

FUTURE STARTING WIDE RECEIVER OPTION

Under contract in 2021:

T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, Zach Pascal, Dezmon Patmon, DeMichael Harris, Ashton Dulin, Mike Strachan, J.J. Nelson, Tyler Vaughns, Quartney Davis, Gary Jennings, Tarik Black

Offseason changes:

Additions — Mike Strachan, J.J. Nelson, Tyler Vaughns, Quartney Davis, Gary Jennings, Tarik Black | Departures — Marcus Johnson

Re-signing T.Y. Hilton was an important move for the Colts this offseason, but he's only on a one-year deal and will turn 32 during the season. If you look ahead to 2022, the Colts' top young options are Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, Dezmon Patmon, DeMichael Harris, and Mike Strachan.

Of those players, Pittman Jr. is the only one you can say with confidence is part of the Colts' future plans. Not that those players aren't talented or have potential, but they're unproven.

In an ideal scenario, Campbell will stay healthy in 2021 and prove that he is a star, Patmon will take the next step into cracking the active gameday lineup with regularity, and Strachan will prove that he's more than a small-school college stud and earn a spot on the practice squad at the very least.

Until one of the aforementioned happens, the Colts appear to need a starting option at receiver in 2022.

FUTURE STARTING CORNERBACK OPTION

Under contract in 2021:

Kenny Moore II, Xavier Rhodes, Rock Ya-Sin, T.J. Carrie, Marvell Tell III, Isaiah Rodgers, Rolan Milligan (S/CB), Andre Chachere, Anthony Chesley

Offseason changes:

Additions — Andre Chachere, Anthony Chesley | Departures — Tremon Smith

Just like at receiver, the Colts bolstered the cornerback group for 2021 with veteran re-signings, but the group could look much different in 2022.

They re-signed top outside corner Xavier Rhodes, who played at a very high level for them in 2020, as well as T.J. Carrie, who was their top reserve and also filled in quite well. However, both are on one-year deals and over 30 years old.

Looking at the group in 2022, they've got Kenny Moore II, who they know is a stud, but also fellow starter Rock Ya-Sin. The latter enters a pivotal third season after an up-and-down first two years in the league.

Marvell Tell III enters his second season on the field after opting out in 2020 due to COVID-19. He earned playing time as a rookie, but it's hard to know what to expect after he missed last season. Yet another young corner, even if Isaiah Rodgers doesn't cut it at the position (he did look promising in 2020), they'll likely want to keep him around as a stud kickoff returner.

In 2022, before seeing how things unfold this season, the only corner the Colts can have comfort in who will be under contract is Moore.

