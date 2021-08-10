Colts Sign Curtis Bolton, Waive Jake Benzinger

The Indianapolis Colts made a pair of roster moves on Tuesday, signing free agent linebacker Curtis Bolton and waiving offensive tackle Jake Benzinger.

Bolton (6'0", 228, 25 years old) was originally signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft. After tearing an ACL in the preseason, he then missed the season and began the 2020 campaign on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Upon Bolton's return, the Packers waived him and he was signed to the Houston Texans practice squad in November. He was then waived by Houston in March.

Bolton is likely to provide some depth and special teams assistance during the remainder of training camp and the preseason for the Colts.

Bolton joins a linebacker group featuring Darius Leonard, Bobby Okereke, Zaire Franklin, E.J. Speed, Matthew Adams, Jordan Glasgow, Skai Moore, Isaiah Kaufusi, and Malik Jefferson.

Benzinger originally joined the Colts on a reserve/future contract this January and provided depth at left tackle for the team throughout this year's training camp.

Now at tackle, the Colts have Eric Fisher (PUP), Braden Smith, Will Holden, Sam Tevi, Julién Davenport, and Carter O'Donnell.

