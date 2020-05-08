AllColts
Top Stories
News

Indianapolis Colts Should be Steaming About NFL Primetime Slight

Phillip B. Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS — Now I know to whom Indianapolis Colts Jim Irsay was giving the evil eye in his new Twitter profile pic.

That would be the NFL schedule-makers, who dissed his team yet again on Thursday night. Only one primetime game, and on the road again, same as the last five appearances.

Yep, stare ‘em down, Mr. Irsay.

The Colts' last home primetime game was on Thanksgiving in 2016. The last time Lucas Oil Stadium hosted a Colts primetime game on Sunday or Monday was 2015.

Retired Colts star wide receiver Reggie Wayne couldn't resist reacting to the snub.

That’s perfect ammo for the ‘mo,’ Reg. Nothing fires up an NFL player like disrespect. Just say the word to some. That’s all it takes.

The Colts and Mr. Irsay should be a bit fired up, especially after looking at what other teams received. Brace yourselves. I know it inspired a bit of a loud rant from yours truly in the video above (turn your volume down).

We understand from the days of Wayne, Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison, Edgerrin James, Dwight Freeney, and Robert Mathis that the better teams with high-profile players build the NFL brand in primetime.

So looking at Super Bowl champion Kansas City with quarterback Patrick Mahomes getting five games makes sense. Same with the Baltimore Ravens, who had an NFL-best 14 wins with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

That New England received five raises an eyebrow since quarterback Tom Brady departed for Tampa Bay and the Patriots look like they’re in for a rough year. Fine, folks in Indy won’t mind seeing the hated Pats lose a lot in primetime.

Brady’s new home translated to five primetime games for the Bucs, of course, although coach Bruce Arians’ team is coming off a seven-win season, same as the Colts. Brady in a new locale is TV ratings gold.

Why the Las Vegas Raiders got four games also doesn’t need much explanation. New city, new stadium, OK. Need that exposure.

But what first set me off was the New York Giants. They got three games? What? All because of running back Saquon Barkley? Gotta appease that “Big Apple” market, although the team plays in New Jersey?

Then there’s the Cincinnati Bengals, the NFL’s worst team with just two wins last season. Each win translated to a primetime game in 2020.

Whatever.

The Indianapolis Colts haven't hosted a Sunday or Monday primetime game at Lucas Oil Stadium since 2016.
Lucas Oil Stadium, site of Super Bowl XLVI in 2012, hasn't hosted a Colts primetime game since 2016.Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns won six games while the L.A. Chargers and Arizona Cardinals had five victories, yet they received two primetime games. Scratching the head has turned into rubbing the face intensely in disbelief.

Perhaps Colts fans should just be glad their team isn’t as bad off as Detroit or Washington. The Lions and Redskins got nothing.

Now we know why Mr. Irsay was a bit miffed earlier this year about the Colts not having a home primetime game last season, although quarterback Andrew Luck was still on the roster when the 2019 schedule was announced.

“One thing I’m disappointed with, that I don’t understand, is why we were what we were, which was a playoff team winning playoff games, and we didn’t have one home game on national TV last year. That’s unprecedented,” Irsay said. “I don’t understand that. So it’s something that I just have to pursue, and you know me, I protect the Colts, and I will fight as hard as I can to accomplish the things we do.”

Evidently, Mr. Irsay, you’re going to need to fight a bit harder and louder.

This isn’t just disrespect, to use Reg’s tweet word. It’s an insult, plain and simple.

As some Colts fans were quick to say on social media, so be it, this team can fly under the radar with quarterback Philip Rivers, reclaim the AFC South Division title, and be rewarded in 2021.

But based on how these primetime slots were allotted this year, it doesn’t appear the NFL thinks much of Rivers in terms of TV ratings and exposure. So we can’t presume anything would change a year from now.

Mr. Irsay’s next Twitter profile pic needs to show him ripping off his shirt in a mad frenzy like wrestler Hulk Hogan.

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indianapolis Colts Get One Primetime Road Game in 2020 Regular Season

As is often the case when a team finishes with a losing record, the Colts aren't scheduled to play at night except for a Nov. 12 Thursday visit to Tennessee. Schedule highlights include November home games against Baltimore and Green Bay.

Phillip B. Wilson

Turning Pages of '100 Things Colts Fans:' 'Monday Night Miracle'

Down 35-14 with 5:09 remaining, the Indianapolis Colts’ "Monday Night Football" visit to Tampa Bay was about to become one of the most memorable comebacks in NFL history on Oct. 6, 2003. What happened next was recounted in Chapter 42 of the 2013 book 100 "Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die."

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Have Laid Groundwork for Philip Rivers, Whose Career is Continual Contrast of Numbers

The NFL's seventh-ranked rushing offense has added a powerful running back to go with an O-line that didn't have a missed start in 2019 and returns intact. Everything is set up for new quarterback Philip Rivers to rebound with the Indianapolis Colts, providing he can be efficient and not revert to his gunslinger tendency for risky throws.

Phillip B. Wilson

Hometown Hero Jack Doyle Now Third in Tenure on Colts Roster

Since coming home in 2013 after being cut by Tennessee, Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle has earned two Pro Bowl honors. He signed a three-year, $21.3-million extension last December.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin Shares Inspiring Story with Students

Learning at a young age to stay focused on working hard for what he wanted in life, Indianapolis Colts starting cornerback Rock Ya-Sin rose up from poverty and going to a small college to make it in the NFL. He offered many of his life lessons in a recent video conference call with Georgia students.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Linebacker Darius Leonard Keeps Offseason Workouts Ultra-Competitive

"The Maniac" stays motivated by comparing daily exercise remotely with fellow Indianapolis Colts linebacker Anthony Walker. Leonard is still miffed about losing the team tackle title to Walker. When not running in the South Carolina countryside, Leonard watches bad game film to learn from his mistakes.

Phillip B. Wilson

Tight End Trey Burton, Coach Frank Reich Excited About Colts Reunion

They won a Super Bowl in Philadelphia three years ago, so Burton looks forward to rebounding from a hip injury in Reich's Indianapolis Colts offense, which emphasizes the use of pass-catching tight ends. And the player has a deep admiration for the coach, who called when the Bears released Burton.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

PhilB24

Colts' OTAs Progressing Remotely with Daily Technology

Head coach Frank Reich sees positives in the different process, which consists of virtual meetings and monitoring player workouts. The Indianapolis Colts, like other NFL teams, are trying to make the most of the situation while facilities remain closed indefinitely.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Scout Shares Insight on Wide Receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Indianapolis Colts area scout Chris McGaha watched USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. the past two years and convinced GM Chris Ballard that Pittman was worthy of being drafted in the second round.

Phillip B. Wilson

Indianapolis Colts NFL Draft Live Blog Day 2

After a quiet opening night without a selection, the Indianapolis Colts have a pair of picks in the second round and another in the third on Friday. That is, if general manager Chris Ballard doesn't trade back. He's said he wants to add more picks.

PhilB24

by

SI Draft Tracker